Polyglass Contributes Roofing Materials to Rebuild in the Bahamas

The global effort to rebuild communities in the Bahamas is underway after category 5 Hurricane Dorian damaged buildings and displaced thousands of people. Polyglass U.S.A., Inc. is helping to restore hundreds of roofs and has donated self-adhered membranes to replace temporary blue tarp roofs.

A leading manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing solutions, Polyglass has contributed more than 5,000 rolls of Elastoflex SA V self-adhered modified bitumen membranes and nearly 400 pails of WB 3000 primers. With watertight roofs in place, electrical repairs on the buildings can begin. The donated roofing materials will restore about 330 roofs.

Giving back to our community is a significant and important part of the Polyglass culture, and we are glad that we could be a part of this life-changing work,” says Director of Strategic Marketing Scott Lelling. “We hope that our contribution helps to get folks in the Bahamas back into their homes.”

Polyglass joined forces with several disaster relief organizations to strategically move products in the right amounts, at the right time and to the people who needed the most help.

We can confidently say that the Bahamas has moved further ahead in their recovery efforts with the donation of roofing materials from Polyglass,” says Michael Rettig of LIFT Non-Profit Disaster Logistics. “It was great to work with a diverse group of non-profits, including customary transportation providers, yachts and landing crafts to coordinate and deliver the donations to some of the most difficult to reach areas in the Bahamas.”

Source: http://www.polyglass.com/

