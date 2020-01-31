Baltimore Aircoil Company Showcases Two Products as AHR Expo Innovation Award Finalists

In support of their Vision of Reinventing Cooling to Sustain the World, Baltimore Aircoil Company (BAC) will showcase several innovative products at the 2020 AHR Expo, to be held February 3-5, 2020 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida (Booth #2321). Showcased products will include the Nexus™ Modular Hybrid Cooler, TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Products, the HXV Hybrid Cooler and the Series 3000 Cooling Tower with the ENDURADRIVE™ Fan System.

The Nexus™ Modular Hybrid Cooler, a finalist in the Cooling category of the 2020 AHR Innovation Awards, will be featured in BAC’s booth. The Nexus Cooler is the world’s first intelligent, plug-and-play, modular, hybrid fluid cooling system for HVAC and industrial applications. It has been engineered to simplify system design and installation for engineering and contracting professionals. Compared to traditional fluid coolers, Nexus Coolers are up to 8 feet shorter, have a 40 percent smaller footprint and are 35 percent lighter. In operation, the Nexus cooler automatically balances water and energy savings to provide the lowest total cost of ownership. New this year are optional design features for additional layout flexibility and local code compliance.

BAC will also feature its TrilliumSeries™ Adiabatic Products, which combine the best of wet and dry cooling to optimize energy and water savings for the commercial and industrial refrigeration industries. New this year are fluid cooler models for low-charge refrigeration applications, CO2 models with higher thermal performance as well as higher-capacity models. With thousands of installations worldwide for CO2, HFC, Ammonia and fluid cooler applications, these products have proven that they deliver up to 44 percent energy savings compared to traditional air-cooled products.

In BAC’s immersive virtual-reality setup, BAC will showcase the HXV Hybrid Cooler, a finalist in the Green Building category of the 2020 AHR Innovation Awards. The HXV cooler offers the best of both evaporative and dry cooling in a water-saving and energy-efficient solution. Perfect for data centers, industrial, manufacturing, and commercial HVAC applications, the HXV cooler is up to 60 percent more energy-efficient than air-cooled systems and offers up to 70 percent water savings compared to traditional fluid coolers.

Lastly, the Series 3000 Cooling Tower featuring the ENDURADRIVE™ Fan System will also be showcased in BAC’s immersive virtual reality setup. The Series 3000 leads the industry with trusted reliability and efficiency in a crossflow configuration, which is ideal for easy maintenance. The ENDURADRIVE Fan System – the only factory-installed, variable-speed, direct-drive solution for modular evaporative cooling equipment – provides unmatched reliability, lowest maintenance and lowest cost of ownership when compared to traditional drive options. To deliver best-in-class durability and longevity, a variety of premium material of construction options including EVERTOUGH™ Construction, TriArmor® Corrosion Protection System are available and will be featured in BAC’s booth (#2321).

Source: www.BaltimoreAircoil.com