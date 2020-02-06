Rigaku Partners with Metal Analysis Group

Rigaku Analytical Devices, Inc. has announced a new partnership with Metal Analysis Group. Metal Analysis Group is a premier analytical consulting firm with expertise in elemental analysis for metal production, fabrication, positive material identification (PMI), metal recycling, and testing markets.

Based in Houston, TX, the consulting firm, with its team of scientists and engineers spread throughout North America, will support the Rigaku KT Series laser induced breakdown spectroscopy (LIBS) product sales and support in the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The partnership couples Rigaku Analytical Devices’ state of the art handheld technologies, with Metal Analysis Group’s value added programs:

Affordable lease and rent-to-own plans

Industry-leading product and application support

Convenient regional support

“Metal Analysis Group will be a great resource for our customers and a welcome addition to the Rigaku Analytical Devices organisation,” said David Mercuro, Sales Director at Rigaku Analytical Devices.

