Posted in | Business | Materials Analysis | Events

Metal Analysis Group Sets PMI Testing Standard: Offers First Ever Qualification & Certification Program for Positive Material Identification

We are very excited to announce the launch of our new PMI Testing Personnel Training Programs as a part of our MAG Industrial Training Institute. This new course fills a gap in the NDT training community by offering the FIRST EVER qualification and certification process for Positive Material Identification (PMI) testing.

Register for PMI Qualification & Certification

Related Stories

"PMI is becoming a much more important part of the NDT community and should follow similar training protocols," says Troy Robertson, co-founder at Metal Analysis Group. "The MAG PMI Training Program supports our mission to improve the quality and consistency of PMI testing. We know that a formally structured PMI Training Program is the 1st step towards reaching this goal and our program will adhere to traditional NDT guidelines, such as SNT-TC-1A and ANSI-CP-105."

In order to demonstrate a level of competence, expertise and continuous professional development, all PMI inspectors should hold certification appropriate to the testing specified in the written standard they are working to.

The MAG PMI Training Program was developed to provide:

  1. PMI Inspector Qualification in-line with SNT-TC-1A and ANSI-CP-105
  2. Certification for techniciansinspectors, and equipment operators performing PMI testing
  3. Guidance on proper elemental analysis in Metals QA/QC or Metallurgical Laboratories

The first course in the PMI certification series will be held in January 7-8, 2020 at the Boardwalk Inn in Kemah, TX, and seats start at only $995. Registration is open now.

Source: http://www.metalvp.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Metal Analysis Group. (2020, February 06). Metal Analysis Group Sets PMI Testing Standard: Offers First Ever Qualification & Certification Program for Positive Material Identification. AZoM. Retrieved on February 06, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52939.

  • MLA

    Metal Analysis Group. "Metal Analysis Group Sets PMI Testing Standard: Offers First Ever Qualification & Certification Program for Positive Material Identification". AZoM. 06 February 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52939>.

  • Chicago

    Metal Analysis Group. "Metal Analysis Group Sets PMI Testing Standard: Offers First Ever Qualification & Certification Program for Positive Material Identification". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52939. (accessed February 06, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Metal Analysis Group. 2020. Metal Analysis Group Sets PMI Testing Standard: Offers First Ever Qualification & Certification Program for Positive Material Identification. AZoM, viewed 06 February 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=52939.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

AZoMaterials spoke to Bill Stry Ph.D., Senior Process Technology Engineer at Harper International, about the how carbon fiber oxidation processing works, the industrial applications, and what makes Harper's oxidation oven technology unique.

Using Oxidation Ovens for Carbon Fiber Processing

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »