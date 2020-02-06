Metal Analysis Group Sets PMI Testing Standard: Offers First Ever Qualification & Certification Program for Positive Material Identification

We are very excited to announce the launch of our new PMI Testing Personnel Training Programs as a part of our MAG Industrial Training Institute. This new course fills a gap in the NDT training community by offering the FIRST EVER qualification and certification process for Positive Material Identification (PMI) testing.

"PMI is becoming a much more important part of the NDT community and should follow similar training protocols," says Troy Robertson, co-founder at Metal Analysis Group. "The MAG PMI Training Program supports our mission to improve the quality and consistency of PMI testing. We know that a formally structured PMI Training Program is the 1st step towards reaching this goal and our program will adhere to traditional NDT guidelines, such as SNT-TC-1A and ANSI-CP-105."

In order to demonstrate a level of competence, expertise and continuous professional development, all PMI inspectors should hold certification appropriate to the testing specified in the written standard they are working to.

The MAG PMI Training Program was developed to provide:

PMI Inspector Qualification in-line with SNT-TC-1A and ANSI-CP-105 Certification for technicians, inspectors, and equipment operators performing PMI testing Guidance on proper elemental analysis in Metals QA/QC or Metallurgical Laboratories

The first course in the PMI certification series will be held in January 7-8, 2020 at the Boardwalk Inn in Kemah, TX, and seats start at only $995. Registration is open now.

