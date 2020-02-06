Metal Analysis Group is Bringing API RP 578 Certification to Your Refining Community

We are proud to announce the development of our new API RP 578 Certification Program in support of our mission to improve the quality of testing in the Industrial sector that we serve. This new API RP 578 course offers REGIONAL ACCESSIBILITY throughout the United States and around the globe. It will be one of the world’s only programs dedicated to this very important recommended practice.

"The requirement for Positive Material Identification (PMI) has dramatically grown in the past few years in the Chemical and Hydrocarbon processing operations for alloy material verification” says Troy Robertson, co-founder at Metal Analysis Group. “The increased need for PMI, coupled with the release of the new API RP 578 3rd Edition, has driven us to develop an API RP 578 Certification Program that better prepares the Oil & Gas Community to reduce or eliminate workplace hazards at their facilities."

The API RP 578 Certification course will provide:

Relevant instruction that truly addresses the API RP 578 directive led by scientists and engineers Local API RP 578 training in regional refining communities across the entire USA as well as customized on-site training at Refineries and Industrial facilities Hands-on, Practical application with API RP 578 applicable equipment like XRF, Spark and LIBS OES

Designed for today's industrial professional, our well-trained, certified instructors will lead group learning with personalized practical application, lecture, and hands-on practice with the most widely used PMI testing equipment, including arc-spark OES, handheld XRF, and laser OES (LIBS) technologies.

Perfect for:

QA/QC Inspectors

Maintenance Supervisors

Warehouse Managers

Inspection Testing Companies

Fabrication Shops

Oil & Gas Reliability Departments

The first training will be held in January 14-15, 2020 at the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge, LA. Seats start at only $995. Registration is open now.

After Baton Rouge, the course will be held in refining communities across the United States including Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, and Houston. International destinations will be announced soon.

Source: http://www.metalvp.com/