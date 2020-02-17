Element Moves Up 89 Places on the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 Listing Reflecting Strong Growth and Expansion

Element Materials Technology (Element) is pleased to confirm that following another successful year it has been listed in the Sunday Times HSBC International Track 200 for the second time in a row, moving from 143rd to 54th position.

Element is one of the world’s leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services with over 6,700 employees that work across 195 laboratories in 31 countries.

The second time listing on this prestigious track reflects the eighth successive year of sustained and revenue and EBITDA growth for Element, driven by first-class customer service, exceptional expertise and impressive acquisitions across the Aerospace, Transportation and Connected Technologies sectors.

Over the last year, Element has significantly expanded its geographical reach by opening new aerospace laboratories in Shanghai, China and Greenville, South Carolina and acquiring businesses with laboratories across the US, the UK, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.

Published on the 16th of February in the Sunday Times, the International Top Track 200 ranks Britain’s mid-market private companies with the fastest-growing international sales, measured over their latest two years of available accounts.