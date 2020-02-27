Buehler Metallurgical Webinar Series: Hardness Testing on Surface Hardened Parts

Buehler, an ITW Company and a global industrial manufacturer metallographic equipment and the Wilson hardness tester line announces the 2020 Hardness Webinar Series. The first Webinar in the series will be conducted in English, German and French and offered on several dates, and time zones throughout March 2020. The webinar will explore hardness test applications on surface hardened parts with Vickers and Rockwell testing.

Image Credit: Buehler

The webinar is presented for metallurgical technicians, engineers and others who carry out hardness testing of materials as part of quality control or inspection during production of aerospace, automotive or other surface hardened parts.

In the March webinar there will be a review of these hardness testing applications:

Specimen preparation for microhardness tests

Case study of surface hardened parts

Evaluate hardness mapping of surface hardened parts

Hardness Traverse Testing with: Carburized Hardening Depth (CHD) parts CHD Relative for Induction Hardened parts Nitride/Plasma Hardened parts.



Registration is complimentary, sign up today and get a place in the virtual Buehler classroom. Attendees will also receive a certificate of participation right after the Webinar. If the Webinar is interesting to you but the date does not fit your schedule, simply register and you will get a recording shortly after the event. To register for the complimentary webinar, select your language and date. Buehler offers past webinars to further your education on replay.

In 2020, Buehler celebrates the 100-year anniversary of its acclaimed Wilson® hardness brand which was originally known as the Wilson Mechanical Instrument Company. Here Stanley Rockwell and founder Charles H. Wilson introduced the Rockwell hardness tester, an industry standard. Later, Wilson became the home of the legendary Tukon line of micro-indentation testers – renowned for Knoop and Vickers testing. These early inventions revolutionized industry and paved the way for Wilson today, with innovations that improve usability and allow for full connectivity and automation like the DiaMet software and the powerful and versatile Universal hardness tester.

Buehler maintains an extensive network of laboratory, sales, distributors and service teams that are available to provide improved solutions, applications and processes to customers worldwide.

