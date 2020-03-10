Element Polymers Expert Appointed to the Energy Polymer Group Board

Element Materials Technology (Element) has seen one of its US-based polymer engineering experts appointed to the Energy Polymers Group (EPG) Board – one of the foremost international associations for polymer professionals.

Dr. Tom Walsh, General Manager of the Element Houston Laboratory, TX, has been appointed to the role of End User Director at the association’s 2020 election. Tom will serve on the Group Board of Directors as representative for users of equipment containing fabricated polymer products. The role involves identifying and liaising with institutions and industry trade groups undertaking potential polymer related activities with a specific emphasis on elastomers.

Tom’s appointment emphasises the depth of technical expertise and wider industry knowledge that our experts possess and the high regard with which they are held within the industry. Holding a key role within an internationally recognised organization is testament to the leadership skills that Tom possesses and we’re confident he will make a significant contribution to the EPG. This appointment is further strong endorsement of Element’s position as the number one provider of materials and product qualification testing services to the Energy sector in the US. It also indicates the positive opinion held by the polymers community towards our expertise and ability to deliver results in a crucial industry. Matt Hopkinson, EVP Energy, Element

Element Houston is a specialist provider of machining services and testing of metals and non-metallics. Fracture mechanics, corrosion, weld procedure qualification testing, failure analysis and air emissions testing are amongst some of the specialist services offered in the Houston laboratory. The facility operates both destructive and non-destructive laboratories including air emissions; tests a broad range of metal alloys, thermoplastics, composites and elastomers; has large scale and capacity sour service testing capabilities all within the same campus, dedicated to supporting the Oil and Gas, Petrochemical and Pipeline industries on the Gulf Coast of the USA and worldwide.