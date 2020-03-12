Element to Host Product Qualification and Certification Seminars

Element Materials Technology (Element) is hosting two product qualification and certification seminars at the MTC Conference & Events Centre in Coventry on 20 May 2020.

The first seminar is ‘The Compliance Journey in a Connected World’ and will cover risk, safety, EMC and radio testing and what to consider when implementing smart connectivity into new or existing products. It will look at certification; global market access; how to improve existing design and testing processes; and how changing compliance regulations will affect products.

‘The Qualification Path for Airworthiness’ seminar will focus on issues within the aerospace and environmental sectors with discussions on the airworthiness process and how to engage a testing partner; requirements during the testing phases; specific environment based testing; lightning and EMC, as well as design and testing processes and changing compliance regulations.

Element’s engaged experts have extensive experience supporting customers throughout a product’s lifecycle. Advice, testing, certification and market access are our four key service areas and we exist to help make certain the materials and products we test and certify are always safe, quality, compliant and fit for purpose. These seminars will take attendees through the compliance and qualification journey, from initial risk assessments to certification schemes and global market access. Importantly, they will also discuss challenges and how testing and certification can adapt to overcome them.

Rick Sluiters, EVP, Element

The full-day seminars will take place concurrently from 9:30 a.m. on 20 May. They are free to attend but spaces are limited so registration is required. To register, visit www.element.com/about-element/events.

