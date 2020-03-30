TRB Collaborating on Major UK Rail Projects

TRB Lightweight Structures is working in collaboration with Hitachi Rail – a global transport specialist at the forefront of innovation in the rail industry – on major rail projects in the UK. Hitachi was looking for a partner that could offer a sustainable source of supply in the UK, and turned to TRB to design and manufacture a variety of components for both projects. The scope included the production of cab interior door systems, and toilet cubicle, bike and bulk, saloon and vestibule panels, as well as antenna covers.

TRB was chosen because of its expertise in lightweight manufacturing in the rail industry – a sector that requires high levels of compliance for structural performance, fire, smoke and toxicity to ensure public safety. Each element was based around aluminium honeycomb panels, which are very light, structurally robust and perfect for use in the rail industry to produce faster, lighter, more aerodynamic and cost-effective trains that require less energy to run.

Robert O'Hara, Category Lead, Interior and Car Body at Hitachi, commented: “A major goal for us is to be sustainable in the UK rail industry and that extends to our supply chain. We have a long-established relationship with TRB as we both share a commitment to long-term sustainability and the company offers us the whole package in terms of design and capabilities – we’re excited to see how this relationship grows in future projects.”

Source: http://www.trbls.com