2020 Wilson Hardness Webinar Series to Focus on Surface Hardened Parts

Are you testing parts for aerospace or automotive? Do you want to improve your sample preparation for micro-hardness testing?

The webinar is presented for metallurgical technicians, engineers and others who carry out hardness testing of materials as part of quality control or inspection during production. In the first webinar of the hardness series the topics covered include:

Explore Hardness test application on surface hardened parts with Vickers and Rockwell testing

Review hardness testing applications

Specimen preparation for microhardness tests

Case study of surface hardened parts

Evaluate hardness mapping of surface hardened parts

Hardness Traverse Testing with: Carburized Hardening Depth (CHD) parts CHD Relative for Induction Hardened parts Nitride/Plasma Hardened parts



