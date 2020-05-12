Posted in | Modeling and Simulation | Electronics | Design and Innovation

Cementex Announces New Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set

Cementex, the safety tool specialists, announces the new Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set, ideal for measuring overhead and underground voltages. The new Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set handles 0–40 kilovolts (kV) and can be used on higher voltages up to 240 kV if used with additional pairs of extension resistors. The device automatically adjusts the voltage display to match resistors if used.

With three operation modes, AC, Hi-Pot, and DC, the Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set features a large easy to read digital display and analog bar graph, with a lighted background that can be turned on for use in poor light conditions. The meter enclosure is made of high quality rugged extruded aluminum.

When used in Hi-Pot mode, the device is a good choice for testing underground residential distribution (URD) cable. This mode also features a bar graph that marks the peak voltage while the cable is being charged.

The Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set offers long battery life using three AA batteries and automatic shutdown after 40 minutes if no voltage is detected. It also features automatic self-test and battery check during start up.

All Cementex products are made in the U.S.A. to the highest standards of quality. For more information about Cementex’s industry-leading products, visit our online catalog.

Source: http://www.cementexusa.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Cementex Products, Inc.. (2020, May 12). Cementex Announces New Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set. AZoM. Retrieved on May 12, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53431.

  • MLA

    Cementex Products, Inc.. "Cementex Announces New Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set". AZoM. 12 May 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53431>.

  • Chicago

    Cementex Products, Inc.. "Cementex Announces New Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53431. (accessed May 12, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Cementex Products, Inc.. 2020. Cementex Announces New Digital Voltage Phasing Meter Set. AZoM, viewed 12 May 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53431.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Shuttling Towards the Surface of Saturn

In this interview, Dr. Aphrodite Tomou, Technical Manager at Goodfellow, talks to AZoM and explains why Goodfellow materials were selected for a space mission.

Shuttling Towards the Surface of Saturn

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

In this interview, AZoM talks to Michael Cianfrocco, Ph.D, a Research Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan, about Cryo-EM images being held in the cloud.

Cryo-EM in the Cloud

Houston Electron Microscopy

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dennis Manuel, CEO of Houston Electron Microscopy Inc., about their history and applications in electron microscopy.

Houston Electron Microscopy

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »