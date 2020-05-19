Element Extends Partnership Agreements with Honeywell

Element Materials Technology (Element) has been awarded two partnership agreements with Honeywell Aerospace to provide High Intensity Radiated Field (HIRF) testing and materials characterization.

Both contracts are an extension of previous partnership agreements Element was awarded by Honeywell in 2018. The HIRF testing, which is a unique form of high-level EMI testing, will be conducted by Element’s product qualification testing group at its Bloomington, Minnesota laboratory. The materials characterization encompasses a suite of materials testing, fracture mechanics, fatigue, and routine mechanical testing to be carried out at Element’s laboratories in Cincinnati, Huntington Beach, Los Angeles and Broken Arrow, USA, and in Pilsen, Czech Republic and Lancaster, UK.

These contracts ensure that Element will conduct all of Honeywell’s testing requirements which fall under the specified agreement parameters.

Extending these two contracts with Honeywell is a great achievement for us. Any confirmation of quality and ability from a well-regarded company such as Honeywell demonstrates our strength in the sector. We have worked successfully with Honeywell for over 30 years and the extension of these contracts for 12 and 24 months respectively is testament to the teams on the ground at our laboratories, and the excellent level of technical expertise and service they’ve provided. Rick Sluiters, EVP for Aerospace, Element

Element has over 80 years’ experience in both commercial and military aerospace testing and dedicates more than 3,000 technicians, engineers and scientists to the sector. The company has 29 Nadcap-accredited laboratories with 46 Nadcap accreditations, and its customer approvals, technical expertise, and geographical footprint is unrivalled in the aerospace testing, inspection and certification industry.