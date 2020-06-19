Posted in | Sustainable Technologies | Clean Technology | Electronics | Design and Innovation | Automotive Materials

WAI Manufacturing Critical Parts to Rapidly Address Ventilator Shortages

WAI will leverage its proprietary wiper motor technology to begin immediate production of medical motors to rapidly address a growing shortage of life-saving ventilators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ventilators are a key necessity in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients, and major shortages around the world have created a challenge for manufacturers and distributors to meet these increasingly critical demands.

A team of WAI engineers and its global supply chain leadership, have connected with multiple ventilator manufacturing startups in order to convert WAI Wiper Motors into medical motors driving startups innovative ventilator designs. WAI’s Wiper Motors provide a widely available and reliable product for the rapid production of ventilators that can be distributed with a very high speed of deployment to hospitals.

“During this global health crisis, we all need to do what we can to help,” says Ryan Moul, CEO of WAI. “These startups have a great concept to take already existing products in the market to produce large quantities of simple ventilators rapidly. This will save lives and WAI will do whatever it can to provide our full support.”

Source: https://www.waiglobal.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    WAIglobal. (2020, June 19). WAI Manufacturing Critical Parts to Rapidly Address Ventilator Shortages. AZoM. Retrieved on June 19, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53823.

  • MLA

    WAIglobal. "WAI Manufacturing Critical Parts to Rapidly Address Ventilator Shortages". AZoM. 19 June 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53823>.

  • Chicago

    WAIglobal. "WAI Manufacturing Critical Parts to Rapidly Address Ventilator Shortages". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53823. (accessed June 19, 2020).

  • Harvard

    WAIglobal. 2020. WAI Manufacturing Critical Parts to Rapidly Address Ventilator Shortages. AZoM, viewed 19 June 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53823.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »