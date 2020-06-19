WAI Manufacturing Critical Parts to Rapidly Address Ventilator Shortages

WAI will leverage its proprietary wiper motor technology to begin immediate production of medical motors to rapidly address a growing shortage of life-saving ventilators during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ventilators are a key necessity in hospitals dealing with COVID-19 patients, and major shortages around the world have created a challenge for manufacturers and distributors to meet these increasingly critical demands.

A team of WAI engineers and its global supply chain leadership, have connected with multiple ventilator manufacturing startups in order to convert WAI Wiper Motors into medical motors driving startups innovative ventilator designs. WAI’s Wiper Motors provide a widely available and reliable product for the rapid production of ventilators that can be distributed with a very high speed of deployment to hospitals.

“During this global health crisis, we all need to do what we can to help,” says Ryan Moul, CEO of WAI. “These startups have a great concept to take already existing products in the market to produce large quantities of simple ventilators rapidly. This will save lives and WAI will do whatever it can to provide our full support.”

Source: https://www.waiglobal.com/