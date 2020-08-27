Element Shares Global Energy Sector Expertise in Seminar Series

Element Materials Technology (Element) has developed a series of thought leadership seminars for clients in the Energy sector. Delivered by Element’s global specialists, the training seminars on Corrosion, Coatings, and Engineering Critical Assessment (ECA)/Fracture Toughness are fully interactive and tailored to customers’ requirements.

The seminars are designed for small numbers of delegates from the same company and are currently delivered online, offering the opportunity for two-way consultation and learning. They are ideal for teams operating in technology, exploration, or downstream and upstream operations and have already been delivered to IoCs and EPCs in North America; Middle East; South America; Europe and Asia.

The level of expertise within Element’s Energy team is second to none. We are proud to have created these products, which allow direct access to the learning and skills of our engaged experts. We hope more of our clients will take the opportunity to upskill their technical knowledge and utilize this chance to speak directly with our specialists. Matt Hopkinson, EVP for Energy, Element

Topics available within the bespoke virtual training sessions include:

Corrosion: material selection, full ring testing and qualification of parent and welded pipes including cracking and stress – Phil Dent, Global Specialist, Corrosion

material selection, full ring testing and qualification of parent and welded pipes including cracking and stress – Phil Dent, Global Specialist, Corrosion Coatings: selection, testing and qualification of protective coatings and chemical linings – Marie Halliday, Global Specialist, Coatings

selection, testing and qualification of protective coatings and chemical linings – Marie Halliday, Global Specialist, Coatings ECA/Fracture Mechanics: materials testing selection, the impact of data and testing in an ECA environment – Andy Barron, Global Specialist, Fatigue and Fracture

materials testing selection, the impact of data and testing in an ECA environment – Andy Barron, Global Specialist, Fatigue and Fracture Non-metallics: focusing on the use and qualification of elastomers, thermoplastics and composites in a range of HPHT applications, available from October – Dr. Barry Thomson, Consultant and Glyn Morgan, Technical Manager

Element is a market-leading provider of materials testing and inspection services to the global Energy sector. The company’s network of engaged experts and specialist centers of excellence deliver an extensive range of services including materials characterization; fatigue and fracture mechanics; ECAs; corrosion and coatings testing; weld testing and weld procedure qualification services and non-destructive inspection services for a diverse range of metals, polymers, and elastomers.

To find out more about the seminars, contact: Lena Chernisheva.