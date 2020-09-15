De Dietrich Process Systems is Ready to Assist Companies with the Relocation and Development of Their API Production in Europe

The French industrial group De Dietrich Process Systems, a world leader in the supply of equipment, complete systems and process solutions for the pharmaceutical, chemical and fine chemical industries, is putting its eight European sites in battle order to meet the demand for relocation and the increasing demand for producing active pharmaceutical ingredients in Europe.

For several years now, Europe has been suffering from a shortage of medicines and vaccines, essential for the well-being and security of its citizens. This situation is partly because production centres are located in another continent. The crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, that we now undergoing, has brought this into sharp focus, showing even more clearly how dependent Europe is on Asia for the manufacture of APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) and HPAPIs (Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients). In this context, De Dietrich Process Systems underlines its willingness, and confirms it has the ability and capacity to support industries who wish to relocate or develop their production of active pharmaceutical ingredients.

From process equipment to production line design

The relocation of a production unit often changes both its general organization and that of the workshops. Whether it is for the installation of a new laboratory, a pilot unit, a large-scale API manufacturing unit, or to modernize and adapt existing units, De Dietrich Process Systems can provide customized solutions.

These include production equipment for reaction, distillation, extraction, separation, filtration, drying, storage, and powder transfer. Containment equipment, i.e. hermetic equipment designed to avoid any contact between the inside of the equipment and the outside, such as glove boxes, bagging, etc., can also be supplied. The offer includes Cleaning in Place (CIP) and Sterilisation in Place (SIP), regardless of the construction materials: stainless steels, noble metals such as nickel, titanium and zirconium alloys, but also enamel and borosilicate glass 3.3.

More than just an equipment supplier, De Dietrich Process Systems can also take charge of the complete design of the production units, including engineering studies, tests, installation of equipment and starting up the production lines.

All solutions take strict manufacturing constraints into account and respect the GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) required in the pharmaceutical industry.

A head start for the new, future installations on two crucial subjects, respect for the environment and people safety

Respect for the environment is a key issue that must be integrated in the relocation strategy. The Plant-Based division of De Dietrich Process Systems, which has been active for several years, supports numerous customers who wish to produce APIs using plant-based raw materials.

A new range of confined equipment dedicated to powder transfer, bagging, filtration and drying ensures the protection of operators and products. By avoiding any contact between the equipment interior and exterior, they protect operators from toxic products and conversely avoid the risk of contamination of products by the external environment. These complete units comply with the strictest safety measures.

For decades, De Dietrich Process Systems has provided the pharmaceutical industry with high quality equipment and solutions to meet the most stringent standards of the pharmaceutical industry.

Source: https://www.dedietrich.com/en