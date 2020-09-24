Following the launch of SONGFLAME® at K-2019, SONGWON has further developed its proprietary halogen-free technology and is adding a new product to its portfolio of flame-retardant synergists.

SONGWON expands its range of SONGFLAME® WB flame-retardant synergists. Image Credit: Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

SONGFLAME® WB 201 solvent-free, aqueous, flame-retardant dispersion is designed especially for the coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) market and is also highly suitable for textile applications requiring flame-retardant properties. The benefits of the new product include easy handling for customers working with waterborne systems, low viscosity and a high active content.

“SONGFLAME® products provide a powerful building block for formulators of halogen-free materials. They allow our customers to achieve an ideal balance between increasingly stringent market requirements and overall cost efficiency,” said André Le Gal, Leader Market Center Flame Retardants at SONGWON. He added: “There has been significant progress since the launch of the SONGFLAME® range in terms of project momentum and technical approvals despite the challenging market conditions for our customers resulting from the impact of COVID-19.”

In keeping with its commitment to help improve sustainability throughout the value chain, SONGWON has built up the new flame-retardant synergist portfolio with a view to promoting the growth of halogen-free solutions.

SONGFLAME® WB 201 is the latest addition to SONGWON’s water-based portfolio, which was introduced at the European Coatings Show 2019. Developed to meet the increased demand for environmentally acceptable additives, the new ranges combine the efficiency of conventional products with the benefits of water miscibility, low-to-zero VOC generation, and easy dosing and handling.

Having now completed construction of a new industrial line, SONGWON can offer customers a reliable and consistently high-quality supply of SONGFLAME® products manufactured at a sizeable, multi-purpose production facility.

The launch of a second generation of SONGFLAME® products currently in development is expected in 2021.

