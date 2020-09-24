STI to Exhibit at SMTA LIVE Virtual Exposition

STI Electronics, Inc., a full-service organization providing training services, training materials, analytical/failure analysis, prototyping and small-to-medium volume contract PCB assembly, announces plans to exhibit at the SMTA LIVE Virtual Exposition.

The On-Demand Conference and Expo will take place Sept. 28-30, 2020. To join, visit SMTAI.org.

“This year as we celebrate our 38th anniversary we would like to invite everyone to join us at the LIVE Virtual EXPO,” commented David Raby, President/CEO. “Our purpose and vision have always been and will continue to be to provide the highest quality training services and products, as well as manufacturing and engineering services to our customers around the world.”

STI will discuss some of its world-class services, including:

Engineering Services - STI Electronics’ manufacturing lab encompasses 26,000 sq. ft. of floor space containing a clean room, multiple surface mount lines and multiple flexible work cells for final assembly, 7711/7721 certified rework and repair, box build and test. The facility and equipment are complimented by a highly skilled and trained work force of electronic technicians and associates, all of whom are certified to the highest standard of IPC J-STD-001 ES (Space Addendum).

Training Services – STI is a premier provider of training courses for the electronics assembly and related industries. The company offers a wide variety of electronic assembly and solder training courses ranging from commercial to high reliability requirements. STI is an IPC Authorized Training Center for Instructor and Operator level training for all IPC courses. The team can customize training to fit a particular need.

Training Materials – The department provides solder training kits for J-STD-001, IPC-7711/7721 along with unique or custom training materials including Fine Pitch Lead-Free Solder Training Kits. STI is an approved distributor for IPC training materials and videos.

Source: http://www.stielectronicsinc.com