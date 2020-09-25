Indium Corporation Expert to Present at IMPACT-EMAP

Indium Corporation expert Dr. Ning-Cheng Lee, Vice President of Technology, will present technical content during IMPACT-EMAP 2020, Oct. 21-23.

In Versatile TIM Solution with Chain Network Solder Composite, Dr. Lee will examine how the demand for faster, more powerful devices in the electronics industry makes thermal management a high priority as the need for improved high-performance materials continues to grow. While common thermal interface material (TIM) solutions like thermal grease, thermal gel, solder preforms, and liquid solder all have their own benefits, they can also be subject to common reliability issues like outgassing, voiding, and pump-out. Dr. Lee will examine the development of a novel TIM solution with a high-melting Cu chain network that prevents these defects.

Dr. Lee has been with Indium Corporation since 1986. He has more than three decades of experience in the development of fluxes, alloys, and solder pastes for SMT industries. He has extensive experience in the development of high-temperature polymers, encapsulates for microelectronics, underfills, and adhesives. In addition to SMT and semiconductor soldering materials, his research also extends to nanobonding technology and thermally conductive materials. Dr. Lee has been recognized by numerous industry organizations for his research, including SMTA, IEEE, and CPMT, and he is an IEEE fellow. Dr. Lee has published articles in numerous industry publications and is frequently an invited speaker for presentations, seminars, keynote speeches, and short courses worldwide, many of which have been recognized with “Best of Conference” awards.

IMPACT-EMAP is the largest gathering of PCB and packaging professionals in Taiwan. This year the conference will highlight the move toward the “big data era,” as the fifth-generation (5G) mobile communication network brings out innovative technologies like mmWave and MIMO, which will change everything we know in cellular systems. Driven by high frequency and high-speed transmission, the demand for processing huge amounts of information has emerged. Big data processing and high-speed computing have become key requirements for the development of the new generation.

Indium Corporation is a premier materials refiner, smelter, manufacturer, and supplier to the global electronics, semiconductor, thin-film, and thermal management markets. Products include solders and fluxes; brazes; thermal interface materials; sputtering targets; indium, gallium, germanium, and tin metals and inorganic compounds; and NanoFoil®. Founded in 1934, the company has global technical support and factories located in China, India, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the USA.

