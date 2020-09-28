Element Receives Recognition with Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 Listing

Element Materials Technology (Element) has been ranked number 15 in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250, climbing 129 places since the company’s debut listing back in 2016.

This top 15 ranking recognizes Element’s continued growth story, including its successful M&A strategy. In early 2020, the acquisition of PCTEST significantly strengthened Element’s position in testing and certification services within the connected technologies market. The Group also took another important step in growing its Life & Health Sciences business by acquiring leading pharmaceutical testing business, Analytical Lab Group in July, bolstering its market position in pharmaceutical testing in North America and its commercial presence within key pharmaceutical, virology and antimicrobial markets.

In an unprecedented and challenging year for businesses, Element continues to adapt to local restrictions, keeping the majority of its global network of laboratories open, ensuring teams can work safely at all times while delivering support to many critical industries. Element’s laboratories contributed directly to the fight against coronavirus by providing expertise in the UK and the US, free of charge, to test ventilator prototypes to ensure that they were safe for use in hospitals. The Group also showed its support of national efforts through the work of its Health Sciences experts who worked on the testing of components of potential vaccines, and a number of face shield testing programs were completed for clients in the US.

Further demonstrating its maturing global position in the independent testing, inspection and certification industry, Element recently became a full member of the TIC Council, an internationally recognized and trusted organization that acts as the voice of the industry.

We are absolutely delighted to have been included in The Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250, which recognizes our excellent operational and financial performance over the years. Our high league table position demonstrates Element’s consistent delivery of revenue and earnings growth, with leadership positions in multiple markets, underpinned by our global footprint, deep technical excellence, and continued investment in our team of scientists, engineers and technologists. This is a fantastic achievement as we continue to grow and establish ourselves as the best and most trusted materials testing and product qualification testing partner in the world. Jo Wetz, CEO, Element

Published on 27 September, the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 league table ranks the UK’s leading mid-market private companies based on a combination of their annual sales and operating profits. View the full Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 listing for 2020.