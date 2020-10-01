Element Marks Further Expansion into German Markets with EMV Testhaus and vohtec Rebrands

Element Materials Technology (Element) has completed the formal rebranding of two of its acquired German businesses – product testing company EMV Testhaus, and materials testing company vohtec Qualitätssicherung (vohtec) – marking the significant expansion of Element’s presence in Germany.

EMV Testhaus, now known as Element Straubing, is instrumental in Element’s global connected technologies strategy. Following its integration into Element, the laboratory, which specializes in electromagnetic compatibility, wireless testing and global market approvals for radio products, has substantially broadened its service offering to Element’s wider automotive and medical customers in Europe.

vohtec has been rebranded Element Aalen, and is the leading material testing provider to the German automotive sector, delivering more than 30 different non-destructive and destructive materials testing methods to its local customer base in the automotive, mechanical engineering, aerospace and metal processing industries. Element Aalen comprises three laboratories at sites in Aalen, Altbach and Bad Friedrichshall.

I am delighted to be celebrating the formal rebranding of these two strategic acquisitions in Germany. With EMV Testhaus and vohtec now fully integrated into the Group, this places Element in an even stronger position in the German marketplace by bolstering our network of specialist facilities and globally established brand. This exciting milestone in the expansion of our service offering in Germany is an important step in our plans for continued investment in the testing capacity and capabilities of these two key sites, demonstrating our ambitious growth plans for the region. Matt Hopkinson, EVP EMEAA, Element

Element Straubing has many years’ experience and in-depth knowledge in a range of test and measurement technology including: electromagnetic compatibility; radio and telecommunications; product safety; automotive; environmental simulations; and international approvals. Element Aalen offers more than 30 different methods in non-destructive and destructive testing, including corrosion testing and 3D computed tomography, providing advice on all aspects of materials testing, tailor-made test solutions, and failure analysis.