3A Press Delivers Zero-Defect Folding Carton Packaging in Food and Beverage Applications

Three A Press, Corp. (3A Press), an industry leader in producing printing and packaging solutions for food and beverage, life sciences, and the consumer products industries, announces that its quality-first approach to manufacturing ensures the highest possible quality in folding cartons for food and beverage applications.

These cartons are used to ensure consistent branding, reduced breakage, and optimize the supply chain. They are available in a range of varieties, including straight line cartons, double wall cartons, special lock-bottom cartons, and crash lock-bottom cartons. Specific food and beverage applications include beer bottle, coffee, ice cream, crackers, cereal, food sampling, pastry, and cereal box packaging.

3A Press uses high-resolution cameras as part of its inline sheet inspection system during manufacturing, enabling the company to deliver high-end, zero-defect packaging materials to Food and Beverage customers. The system includes multiple inspection points, at both the press and folder steps, to reliably and rapidly detect even the minutest of print errors, such as hickeys, missing print, ink splashes or streaks. With up to five inspection tolerances for different quality specifications, 3A Press guarantees error-free carton production.

The inline sheet inspection system outputs Quality Inspection Reports, which 3A Press can provide to customers with each lot, to certify the quality of the folding cartons. Additionally, 3A Press’ high-precision color matching and excellent color consistency ensure that packaging design are a perfect fit with existing customer branding.

A one stop solution for the packaging needs/requirements, the 3A Press ISO certified plant has G7 certification printing with the capacity to produce Folding Cartons as well as Instructions for Use (IFUs), Instruction Manuals, and Laminated Litho Boxes.

Source: https://3apress.com/