Metso Outotec Wins Order for a Large Iron Ore Pelletizing Plant in China

Metso Outotec has signed a contract with Beijing Shougang International Engineering Technology Co. Ltd on the delivery of new environmentally sound technology for Zenith’s (Zhong Tian) iron ore pelletizing plant to be built in Nantong, China. The order value is not disclosed. The contract has been booked into Metso Outotec’s Q3 2020 orders received.

Image Credit: Metso Outotec

Metso Outotec's scope of delivery covers the engineering and design of the indurating system, engineering of the process gas fan system, supply of proprietary equipment, instrumentation and control systems, as well as supervisory services and technical training. The core of the plant is Metso Outotec’s traveling grate pellet indurating furnace, which has a grate area of 432 m².

“We are very pleased to have been awarded this contract. The plant, which will be the fifth large iron ore pelletizing plant delivered by Metso Outotec in China, is based on our environmentally sound traveling grate technology,” says Tobias Stefan, Vice President, Ferrous & Heat Transfer business line at Metso Outotec.

Pellet production at the Zhong Tian plant is estimated to start by the end of 2021. Metso Outotec’s traveling grate technology produces uniform pellets and ensures high performance and quality with low investment and operating costs, as well as decreased energy consumption and emissions.

Find out more about the traveling grate pelletizing technology on our website.

Source: https://www.mogroup.com/