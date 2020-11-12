Element Increases Scope for Coatings Testing in Amsterdam

Element Materials Technology (Element) has increased its ISO 17025 scope for coatings testing at its Amsterdam, Netherlands laboratory.

The new, annual accreditation covers Norsok M501, ISO 21809, EN 12068, and ISO 12944 among other industry standards, and follows increased demand for accredited testing, which also allows for entrance to new markets. The accreditation will cover the Amsterdam laboratory’s key coatings tests, including artificial weathering, such as UV, salt spray, and thermal aging; cathodic disbondment testing; dry film thickness; and mechanical tests such as adhesion, flexibility, peel-strength, and impact.

The ISO 17025 accreditation demonstrates that we are capable of delivering correct and consistent results in line with our thorough technical procedures. The Amsterdam laboratory has provided coatings testing since 2013 and has since evolved to offer a more technically comprehensive service with an increasing focus on the energy sector. This accreditation opens up our offering to an even wider section of this market, including new European regions like Germany, and strengthens our position as a leader in the energy industry. Michiel Graswinckel, VP Energy & Environmental, Europe, Element

With a global reach of coatings laboratories in Europe, the UK, USA, and Asia, Element provides a comprehensive range of coatings testing services to the energy, aerospace, defense and transportation sectors. The combination of high-capacity laboratories and advanced technical knowledge allows Element to replicate difficult operating environments in accordance with all of the applicable local, national, regional and international standards, including subsea, marine, ageing, chemical, offshore and onshore applications.

