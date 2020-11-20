PostProcess Teams and Orthodent Laboratory to Automate Resin Removal and Surface Finishing for Novel Orthodontic Solutions

PostProcess Technologies Inc., the first and only provider of automated and intelligent post-printing solutions for industrial 3D printing, announced their collaboration with Orthodent Laboratory (ODL), a company spearheading the digitalization of orthodontic solutions, to further their efficiencies and unlock previously unachievable results for their innovative custom orthodontic solutions.

As innovator in the orthodontic lab space, ODL has developed a proprietary appliance that streamlines the orthodontic appliance fitting method. ODL implements Carbon continuous liquid interface production (CLIP) 3D printers to develop custom orthodontic solutions that are fit to 99.9% accuracy using ODL’s revolutionary 3D intraoral scans. This method eliminates unnecessary “chair time” while delivering unparalleled turnaround times and appliance accuracy.

To further advance their automated workflow, ODL has selected two automated post-printing solutions – the PostProcess™ DEMI™ Resin Removal solution and PostProcess™ RADOR™ Surface Finishing solution. While the DEMI leverages patented, software-driven Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology and additive formulated chemistries to optimize resin removal processes, the RADOR utilizes an advanced vibratory technology to surface finish printed appliances to their desired roughness average. Both solutions will bring improved efficiency and safety and increased throughputs to ODL’s additive manufacturing operation.

Michael Wright, President, ODL said, “Much like PostProcess, we entered our industry to revolutionize it and drive digital innovation. Both the DEMI and RADOR are bringing us closer to a fully automated workflow, and simultaneously bolstering our operation with smart solutions that streamline our processes and help us upkeep the high product quality standards we are nationally recognized for.”

“Not only do ODL and PostProcess both hail from Western New York, but our value propositions align in terms of leveraging additive for streamlined digitalization,” commented Nate Harris, VP of Sales, North America. “We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ODL as they take on the digitalization of the orthodontic segment on a national scale.”