New dual-curing potting compound for piezoceramics

Vitralit® UD 8052 F is a low viscosity, one-component UV curable adhesive. It is jettable, transparent, and fluoresces under UV light. Customized versions with different colors are available to facilitate improved process control. Its jet dispense capability makes high UPH (units per hour) values achievable, which is why Vitralit® UD 8052 F is the perfect choice for consumer electronics applications.

This potting compound can be cured in just a few seconds with UV light (320nm - 390nm) or visible light (405nm). The fluorescing adhesive allows in-line process control with short-wave light for maximum productivity. In areas that cannot be reached by light, Vitralit® UD 8052 F post cures with atmospheric moisture, and thus polymerizes reliably into a flexible potting and glob top compound.

Its high tear resistance after curing has been optimized for bonding ceramic components to plastic, compensating for the different expansion coefficients of the bonded materials. Thus Vitralit® UD 8052 F is particularly suitable as a protective coating and for applications subject to tensile and compressive stresses. As a potting compound, it features a low halogen content, is flexible, and offers protection against corrosion and other environmental influences.