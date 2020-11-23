Posted in | Adhesives and Sealants

New dual-curing potting compound for piezoceramics

Vitralit® UD 8052 F is a low viscosity, one-component UV curable adhesive. It is jettable, transparent, and fluoresces under UV light. Customized versions with different colors are available to facilitate improved process control. Its jet dispense capability makes high UPH (units per hour) values achievable, which is why Vitralit® UD 8052 F is the perfect choice for consumer electronics applications.

Related Stories

This potting compound can be cured in just a few seconds with UV light (320nm - 390nm) or visible light (405nm). The fluorescing adhesive allows in-line process control with short-wave light for maximum productivity. In areas that cannot be reached by light, Vitralit® UD 8052 F post cures with atmospheric moisture, and thus polymerizes reliably into a flexible potting and glob top compound.

Its high tear resistance after curing has been optimized for bonding ceramic components to plastic, compensating for the different expansion coefficients of the bonded materials. Thus Vitralit® UD 8052 F is particularly suitable as a protective coating and for applications subject to tensile and compressive stresses. As a potting compound, it features a low halogen content, is flexible, and offers protection against corrosion and other environmental influences.  

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. (2020, November 23). New dual-curing potting compound for piezoceramics. AZoM. Retrieved on November 23, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55041.

  • MLA

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. "New dual-curing potting compound for piezoceramics". AZoM. 23 November 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55041>.

  • Chicago

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. "New dual-curing potting compound for piezoceramics". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55041. (accessed November 23, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Panacol-Elosol GmbH. 2020. New dual-curing potting compound for piezoceramics. AZoM, viewed 23 November 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55041.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Nanalysis Applications Chemist Alex presents a three-step synthesis procedure that utilizes the Diels-Alder reaction, suitable for organic chemistry lab courses, he discusses the procedure and the characterization of each step.

Multistep Synthesis Followed via Benchtop NMR

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »