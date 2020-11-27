EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Film and Bags: Solve Corrosion and Static Damage for Most Sensitive Electronics!

EcoCortec®, a European anticorrosion and bioplastics plant, is now offering new and improved custom EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Film and Bags. This will enable promt delivery of custom made film and bags to our European and Asian customers.

What differentiates this new product from its previous VpCI®-125 ESD version is the fact that EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD has longer shelf life and contains permanent anti-static properties to immediately reduce or eliminate static buildup as long as the films or bags are in use, independent of the presence of humidity.

There are many stages in an electronic’s life cycle when it could benefit from ESD and corrosion protection. Without proper precautions, electrostatic sensitive devices are at risk for damage by something as simple as a tiny static charge from taking it out of a plastic bag or moving it across the production floor. Corrosion is another danger during manufacturing or shipment, especially in the presence of corrosives or fluctuating temperatures and humidity levels on land or sea. Both corrosion and static can damage the electronic and lead to product rejection or premature failure. Fortunately, both of these problems can also be efficiently solved by using one EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Bag from EcoCortec®.

EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags are high-performance anti-static, corrosion inhibiting film and bags for use in the protection of static sensitive multi-metal items such as electronics. They contain permanent anti-static properties to immediately reduce or eliminate static buildup as long as the films or bags are in use, independent of the presence of humidity. EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP film forms a molecular corrosion inhibiting layer on metal substrates and do not interfere with the physical or chemical properties of electronic components. The film and bags replace conventional rust preventatives such as oils and desiccants and allow your product to be used immediately without cleaning or degreasing. EcoSonic® VpCI®- 125 HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags are safe to use and do not contain any harmful Prop 65 ingredients.

They are recommended for:

Packaging of static sensitive components where triboelectric charge generation and corrosion are concerns.

Packaging of integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, PCB components, telecommunications equipment, electronic and electrical panels, and enclosures.

EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Films are available in custom-size bags (heat-sealable or zipper closure), film and tubing. Thicknesses range from 50-150 microns (2-6 mils); maximum tube size: 1.3 m. (50”).

ESD properties of EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags exceed requirements of MIL-PRF-81705 D for Surface Resistivity and Static Decay:

Surface Resistivity: 1.0 x 10 5 to 1.0 x 10 11

to 1.0 x 10 Static Decay Rate: Less than 2 seconds at 10% threshold

You can find more information on EcoSonic® VpCI®-125 HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags here: https://www.cortecvci.com/Publications/PDS/EcoSonic_VpCI-125_HP_NEW.pdf

Source: : http://www.cortecvci.com