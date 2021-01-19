Valmet Introduces Advanced Water Treatment Technologies for Marine Industry

Valmet is enhancing emission control with its patented and fully automatic water treatment solution for the marine scrubber system and exhaust gas recirculation system. The solution goes in line with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) guidelines for the marine business.

Image Credit: People Image Studio/Shutterstock.com

The introduction of the Valmet Marine Water Treatment system is part of Valmet’s continuous development of marine solutions towards more sustainable ship transport. Already years ago, Valmet has been the first supplier to introduce a hybrid scrubber to the market.

Valmet Marine Water Treatment system consists of four different modules that can be easily fit in different vessel layouts. Due to the layout flexibility, the water treatment system can be installed both in new building vessels as well as retrofits.

Low Chemical Consumption Brings Savings

Valmet Marine Water Treatment is the environmentally friendliest water treatment unit in the market, as it doesn’t need any chemicals to treat the effluent. The daily cleaning of the unit is also done with plain seawater. For the weekly cleaning, freshwater and a small chemical dose is needed. Low chemical consumption, little freshwater consumption, as well as minimal maintenance needs, save both costs and the environment.

Minimal Sludge Production

Valmet Marine Water Treatment unit has been designed to handle high total solids contents without the risk of clogging the membranes. The bleed-off water from closed-loop circulation is concentrated, and when high, approximately 10-15 percent total solids content is reached, the concentrated sludge is pumped into the sludge tank. High total solids content leads to low volume of sludge hence low bunkering costs in the port.

“With the help of Valmet DNA automation system, the water treatment solution ensures flexibility and reliability in optimizing the water treatment process,” says Lishan Wu, Product Sales Manager, Marine Emission Control, Pulp & Energy business line, Valmet.

Proven In-House Technology

“Our expertise from other land-based industries and decades of development work have led us to this innovative solution for vessels. Our target is to support our customers in their business in a more sustainable way, as well as make it possible for them to conduct responsible business, emissions controlled. At the moment, it is extremely important to support maritime businesses towards lower emissions. This technology contributes clearly to these aims,” states Anssi Mäkelä, Senior Manager, Sales & Technology, Marine Emission Control, Pulp & Energy business line, Valmet.

The introduction of the Valmet Marine Water Treatment for marine scrubber is part of Valmet’s continuous development work for marine business. Image Credit: Valmet.

