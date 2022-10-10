Valmet to Supply a Chip Washing and Defibrating Machine System to VRG Dongwha MDF in Vietnam

Valmet will deliver a chip washing and EVO defibrating machine system to VRG Dongwha MDF, a joint stock company in Vietnam.

VRG Dongwha’s MDF plant located in Minh Hung, Vietnam. The plant has a total annual capacity of 700,000 m3 MDF. Image Credit: Valmet

The order is included in Valmet’s orders received of the third quarter 2022. The delivery is planned for September 2023. The value of the order will not be disclosed. A project of this size and scope is typically valued at around EUR 3–6 million.

“We are very pleased to have been given the trust to supply the system. VRG Dongwha and Valmet already have a strong cooperation thanks to the existing two lines of Valmet defibrators and chip wash systems. Now with the delivery of the third chip washing and defibrating machine system we are further strengthening our collaboration,” says Leif Sundberg, Sales Manager, Pulp and Energy, Valmet.

“VRG Dongwha successfully completed the last project through collaboration with Valmet, and we expect to be able to produce high-quality and stable products with various of raw materials in this third line,” says SoHyun Jung, Project Management Officer, VRG Dongwha Joint Stock Company.

Technical details about t​​​​​​​he delivery

Valmet’s scope of supply includes the equipment for a new MDF plant such as chip washing and an EVO 70 defibrating machine system. Valmet’s EVO Defibrators are known for their reliable performance and low operating cost. In addition, Valmet will provide engineering services, erection, start-up, and supervision advisory services for all the Valmet-delivered equipment and systems.

Source: https://www.valmet.com/