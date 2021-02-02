Valmet Launches a New Blade Consistency Measurement for Pulp and Paper Producers

Valmet launches a redesigned Valmet Blade Consistency Measurement (Valmet SP) for pulp and paper producers. With the latest technology, new user interface, and patented internal detection principle, the transmitter continues to offer reliable, accurate, and cost-efficient consistency measurement for all applications.

The redesigned Valmet Blade Consistency Measurement (Valmet SP) offers reliable fiber consistency measurement for pulp and paper producers.

“Valmet Blade Consistency has been a standard consistency measurement in the market for decades. We want to continue the good performance and reliability of the previous generations with improved technology and user experience. By utilizing all the good features of the old transmitter, we developed a more reliable and easier-to-use device. All the development decisions were made with reliability, accuracy, and long lifetime in mind,” says Bengt Johansson, Product Manager, Measurement products, Automation business line, Valmet.

Cost-efficient consistency measurement

Valmet Blade Consistency Measurement is an economic option with easy installation and low maintenance needs. With modular design and low lifetime costs, it offers reliable consistency measurements without moving parts or need for preventive maintenance. The new patented detection principle utilizing contactless technology ensures reliability also in the future.

With shear force measurement technology and a large blade and process couplings portfolio, it is possible to measure fiber consistency ranging from 0,7 to 16 percent in all types of installations in the entire pulp process.

New user interface for enhanced operation

Commissioning, calibration, and operation have been enhanced with a new Valmet Link user interface, a flexible platform with secure remote connection possibilities. With graphical display and clear menu structure, set-up and operation are fast and easy. Intuitive user interface and bigger display enable easier calibration and give a better overview of calibration data. The user interface is prepared for different communication protocols and can be updated for future functionalities.

The industrial standard in consistency measurement

Valmet’s measurement technology was first patented in 1954, and since then Valmet Blade Consistency Measurement has been a market leader in the industry. Over the years, it has become a standard shear force measurement for fiber consistency in many mills and it is the most sold consistency measurement globally. Still utilizing the same measurement principle, the 4th generation sensor continues to offer accurate and reliable fiber consistency measurement for all applications.

Source: http://www.valmet.com