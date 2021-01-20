Posted in | Business

Element Expands into Simulation and Modelling Markets with Digital Capability Investment

Element Materials Technology (Element) has formally launched Element Digital Engineering, taking a significant step forward on its journey to becoming a leader in engineering simulation, modeling, data science, and artificial intelligence to solve complex industrial challenges for its customers, as well as ensuring the safety and regulatory compliance of their products. 

Element Digital Engineering’s specialists bring with them capabilities not readily available in the testing market, including digital twinning, machine learning, and mathematical optimization to bolster Element’s comprehensive range of existing testing services. The Digital Engineering team will primarily focus on the global medical device, energy transition, aerospace, consumer goods, and mining markets.

This new business builds on Element’s existing capability in areas such as finite element analysis and engineering critical assessment and has been accelerated by the acquisition in early 2021 of a leading engineering and modeling simulation company based in Cambridge, UK. This acquisition and the launch of Element Digital Engineering support Element’s ambitions and focus on innovation and digitization to develop industry-leading capabilities and solutions for its customers.

Element Digital Engineering is an exciting and natural extension of our commitment to developing specialist technical and digital services to solve complex problems for our customers who are working at the cutting edge of their industries. With this new expertise available to the Group, we look forward to creating new opportunities for digital technical knowledge sharing and improving partnerships with our customers.

Jo Wetz, CEO, Element

