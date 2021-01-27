Eco Wrap®: World’s First Compostable Industrial Strength Machine Grade Stretch Film, Patent Pending!

Eco Wrap®, the world’s first compostable industrial strength machine grade stretch film, is here! The latest formula uses a certified compostable resin plus a tackifier additive to make an industrial strength compostable stretch wrap that can be used on most standard automated stretch wrap equipment. This is a breakthrough for the industrial packaging and warehousing industries which rely heavily on automated stretch wrapping to prepare pallets of goods for storage, inventory, or shipment.

Eco Wrap® users can benefit from material/waste reduction in the following ways. First, most applications requiring three wraps of standard film can use two wraps of Eco Wrap® without sacrificing strength or protection. Second, Eco Wrap® is commercially compostable* according to ASTM D6400. Eco Wrap® may allow its users to avoid tariffs, fines, and tip fees in areas where polyethylene is prohibited or restricted. Eco Wrap® is shelf and curb stable and will retain its integrity until disposed of properly.

There are many exciting ways to make use of Eco Wrap® as a “greener” packaging option. Eco Wrap® can be used anywhere a conventional stretch film is needed. Applications include but are not limited to the following:

Agriculture bundling (e.g., hay bales and lumber)

Corralling of goods for storage and shipment

Pallet wrapping

Luggage wrapping at airports

Packaging construction materials

Transporting furniture

Eco Wrap® works on most existing automated machines and is easily applied by adjusting the tension (typically increasing since Eco Wrap® is extremely elastic). By opting for Eco Wrap®, users can improve their environmental image while getting the necessary packaging job done.

Cortec® is known for aggressively pursuing R&D toward “greener” packaging materials. With the development of Eco Wrap®, Cortec® has made an important step toward making commercially compostable packaging more versatile and widely available around the world. The new Eco Wrap® formulation expands Cortec’s line of existing commercially compostable films and bags and is an exciting breakthrough after many years in development, making commercially compostable machine grade stretch wrap a viable option for use in countless industrial applications. Eco Wrap® will be extruded at and distributed around the world from Cortec’s film production bases in North America (Cortec® Advanced Films) and Europe (EcoCortec®).

