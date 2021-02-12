Metso Outotec Launches Global Training Certification Program for Services Professionals

Metso Outotec starts an integrated competence development, called Services Certification Program, which is targeted for the company’s service employees working on site. Metso Outotec has an extensive footprint of over 3000 Field Services professionals and additional support resources close to customer operations. The certification training program has been designed to validate and develop their employees’ knowledge and skills at servicing their respective products and technologies.

Image Credit: Metso Outotec Corporation

“Our customers are already expressing strong confidence towards our service experts’ knowledge and technology competences. With the development program, the expertise is officially validated and standardized across the world. We have a unique opportunity from being able to combine strong maintenance support with process knowledge. To achieve our ambition of being the preferred services provider in our industry requires us to strive for unified development of industry leading competences based on high performance and safety standards, and resulting in exceptional customer experience,” says Markku Teräsvasara, President, Services business area, Metso Outotec.

The Services Certification Program consists of three distinct and progressive training levels that allow personnel to develop their skills and apply them in on-the-job situations as well as validating existing work experience. All service personnel must achieve a License to Service certificate before starting the certification program to ensure a shared understanding of what ‘service’ means within Metso Outotec and to clarify the standards including safety all are expected to hold themselves to in their work.

The Services Certification Program is designed and managed by Metso Outotec Training Academy organization which manages all technical and product trainings globally in the company.

Further information, please contact

Martin Karlsson, Senior Vice President, Professional Services, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 100, email: martin.karlsson(a)mogroup.com

Roshan Kadanthode, Vice President, Metso Outotec Training Academy, Tel. +358 20 5292 600, email: roshan.kadanthode(at)mogroup. com

Helena Marjaranta, Vice President, Communications and Brand, Metso Outotec, Tel. +358 20 484 3212, email: helena.marjaranta(at)mogroup. com

