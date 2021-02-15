Tibidabo Scientific Industries Announces the Acquisition of Photek Limited, a Leader in Advanced Scientific Detectors & Imaging Systems.

This deal further expands Tibidabo Scientific Industries’ portfolio of world-class scientific imaging solutions and marks the company’s entry into complementary markets, including high-energy physics, solar blind, space science, neutron imaging and LiDAR.

Dublin, Ireland and St Leonards-on-Sea, United Kingdom, 15 February, 2021 – Tbidabo Scientific Industries Ltd (“Tibidabo Scientific”), a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets, announces the acquisition of Photek Limited, a specialist manufacturer of image intensifiers, solar blind detectors, photomultipliers, streak tubes and a range of associated electronics and camera systems.

With over 60 employees based at its manufacturing and R&D facility in St Leonards-on-Sea, Photek’s products support specialist applications in: Physics (high energy, particle, nuclear), defense industries (threat warning), physical chemistry, bioluminescence, space science and biological inspection. Over 90% of Photek’s sales are exported to customers around the world.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gareth Jones and the wider Photek team into the Tibidabo Scientific Group.” commented Paul Murtagh, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tibidabo Scientific. “Photek has been a critical partner to many of the world’s leading science-led businesses over many decades. We are excited to harness their unique expertise in many areas, including the design and manufacture of large area image intensifiers, ultra-fast photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), UV detectors and advanced photon counting camera systems.”

Commenting on the Acquisition, Gareth Jones, Managing Director Photek added, “We are looking forward to building on our great legacy and expanding Photek’s capabilities and geographic reach through a number of near and longer-term strategic capital and R&D initiatives.” Jones continued, “The entire Photek team is looking forward to realizing the potential of being part of Tibidabo Scientific’s unique and growing global platform.”

About Photek Limited

Photek is a specialist manufacturer and global supplier of vacuum-based tubes and camera systems for photon detection. Their comprehensive range of products includes Image Intensifiers, Solar Blind Detectors, Photomultipliers, Streak Tubes and a range of associated electronics and Camera Systems.

Photek has a unique ability to partner with their customers to design, manufacture and support complete, bespoke solutions for the most demanding photon detection and imaging requirements. They are recognized as a global leader in the design and manufacture of large area image intensifiers, ultra-fast photomultiplier tubes (PMTs), UV detectors and advanced photon counting camera systems.

Photek products support specialist applications in; Physics (high energy, particle, nuclear), defense industries (threat warning), physical chemistry, bioluminescence, space science, material and biological inspection.

To learn more, please visit www.photek.com

About Tibidabo Scientific Industries

Tibidabo Scientific Industries is a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets. We succeed by helping customers push boundaries in radiobiology, stem cell research, high-performance imaging, radiation detection, surveillance, space exploration and advanced scintillators. With our roots dating back to H2S phosphor screens in radar critical to the Allied defense during World War II, the impact of our products is now felt from the deepest recesses of the earth, to cutting edge cancer research, and to the far reaches of space. Our collaborative approach and expanding global team enable our customers to make smarter decisions and adopt more effective solutions with ground-breaking technologies. Our philosophy, culture, and strategy are guided by the Tibidabo Business Matrix (TBM), a customer, quality, performance, and people-oriented management approach with a system of continuous improvement at its core.

To learn more, please visit www.tibidaboscientific.com

