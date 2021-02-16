Element Gains New Standards for PQT in Connected Technologies

Element Materials Technology (Element) has expanded its product qualification testing (PQT) capability for wireless technology at sites in Hull and Hitchin, UK, where it is now one of a few UK testing specialists that are CB and UKAS accredited to both IEC 62368-1:2018 and IEC 62368-3:2017.

As a leading connected technologies testing provider, Element has added to its already wide scope of services available to its customers, particularly those using wireless technology. Element can now confirm CB and UKAS accreditation to: IEC 62368-1:2018 / EN IEC 62368-1:2020/A11:2020; and IEC 62368-3:2017 / EN IEC 62368-3:2020. The full scope increases access to standards and even greater efficiency in supporting customers bringing products to market.

These standards cover a broad range of product types that support connectivity and smart working, such as tablets, routers, printers, and audio-visual equipment formally within the scope of IEC 60950-1:2005/A1:2013 and IEC 60065:2014, respectively.

The Connected Technologies team works with manufacturers to support their compliance with global market regulations, and we have seen a significant increase in demand for our rapidly expanding range of services, including product qualification testing. We manage testing for clients from all over the world and this expansion allows our clients to apply the latest standards to their products and support rapid market access. IEC 62368-1 is one of the most widely-used safety test standards due to its applicability to a great variety of electrical products, and this investment further increases Element’s skills in wireless and non-wireless device testing of professional and domestic electrical consumer products. Steve Hayes, Technical Director of Connected Technologies, Element

The Hull laboratory is Element’s European Radio and Telecommunications Testing Centre of Technical Excellence and offers EMC, radio, safety, telecommunications, and ZigBee testing. It is UKAS accredited to BS EN ISO/IEC 17025:2005, a Notified Body for the Radio and Telecommunication Terminal Equipment Directive, a Telecommunication Certification Body, and a Conformity Assessment Body for Japan.

