Luxinar To Exhibit At Laser World of Photonics China 2021

Luxinar, a global leader in laser technology, is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting in hall W3, on booth #3508, at this year’s Laser World of Photonics China taking place 17-19 March at Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center.

Specialising in the manufacture of CO 2 lasers for markets including packaging, automotive, electronics, glass, food, beverage and textiles, Luxinar will be showcasing its far-reaching capabilities from its range of sealed laser sources. Taking centre stage will be the company’s new SR AOM and OEM 100iX CO 2 laser sources.

The SR 10 AOM and SR 25 AOM, with power ranges up to 150W, are designed to address a wide range of high-precision applications that require a reduced heat affected zone (HAZ), such as multilayer thin film cutting for the display market and high resolution/speed marking. This CO 2 laser with integrated acousto-optic modulator (AOM) creates optical rise and fall times of less than 1µs which can minimise unnecessary heat energy from typical pulse rise/fall times of approximately 60µs.

The new OEM 100iX from Luxinar is an extension to its OEM range of CO 2 sealed laser sources to 1000W rated power, offering higher speeds and increased productivity for industrial processing applications. This 1kW laser can operate over a wide range of pulse widths and frequencies, including safe operation through the acoustic regions, and over a broad range of coolant temperatures. It is hermetically sealed to IP66, can be sited in confined spaces in any orientation and has an integrated RF power supply that is both detachable and fully serviceable in the field.

“Laser World of Photonics is one of the highlights of our events calendar and we’re really excited to share our solutions and expertise directly with our customers,” said Baldwin Ding, Managing Director of Luxinar’s China office. “As one of the largest events for our industry, it’s the ideal opportunity for visitors to discover our capabilities for themselves, talk with our dedicated team about the challenges they’re facing in today’s market, and understand how we can support them in working to deliver increased levels of productivity and quality.”

Alongside the SR AOM and OEM 100iX, customers will see some of Luxinar’s existing products from the SR series of CO 2 lasers, which are ideal for many industries including automotive and electronics. Luxinar’s team of experts will also be on hand throughout the exhibition to share their knowledge and provide expert advice on laser technology.

Luxinar will be on booth W3-3508. To find out more, visit www.luxinar.com.