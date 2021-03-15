Element Receives Sikorsky Approval for NDT

Element Materials Technology (Element) has received approval from Sikorsky to provide non-destructive testing (NDT) from its Newtown, Pennsylvania laboratory.

Element will provide magnetic particle inspection and fluorescent penetrant testing for fasteners, allowing the customer to offload its internal NDT department’s excess workload to Element’s team in Newtown. In turn, Sikorsky can deliver products to its own customers faster.

This approval extends Element’s existing relationship with Sikorsky, which includes approvals for its Huntington Beach, California; Portland, Oregon; and Daleville, Indiana laboratories.

Element’s Newtown laboratory is a Center of Excellence for aerospace, power generation materials, and fastener testing. Its engaged experts are experienced metallurgists, engineers, and chemists and provide destructive and non-destructive testing services for customers nationwide.

We’re very pleased to receive this approval from Sikorsky and to provide them with our world-class NDT services. Our relationship with Sikorsky demonstrates that as well as the provision of high-quality, highly technical testing, our services can also have a larger impact on a business’ capacity and overall turnaround times. With the ability to pass over excess testing to us, our customer can ensure the quality they require while also working flexibly, rapidly, and with close communication. Rick Sluiters, EVP of Americas, Element

The Element Group provides NDT services to customers around the world in the aerospace, defense, transportation, nuclear and power generation sectors. In addition to magnetic particle inspection and fluorescent penetrant testing, Element also offers computed tomography; radiographic inspection; eddy current testing; liquid penetrant inspection; ultrasonic testing; and hardness testing.

