Leica Microsystems Acquires Aivia, A Leading AI-Enabled 3D microscopy, Image Visualization and Analysis Software Solution

Leica Microsystems, a world-leading designer and manufacturer of opto-digital imaging solutions in the field of microscopy, announced its acquisition of certain assets, to include Aivia, from SVision LLC, a privately held company.

Aivia is an AI-enabled innovative visualization, analysis, and interpretation software solution. It includes a wide range of machine learning and deep learning algorithms, 2D-to-5D image visualization functionalities, cloud-based model training modules, web applications, and the ability to process large (terabytes) data sets. Developed over two decades with in-house R&D and in close collaboration with leading scientists, the Aivia platform turns users into expert analysts by helping them gain meaningful insights from microscope imaging data.

"The addition of Aivia is a significant step in our evolution to becoming a leader in insight generation and expands our innovation portfolio of opto-digital solutions,” said Markus Lusser, President Leica Microsystems. “AI-based image analysis and processing technologies allow users to extract additional information from samples and provide robust insights from an ever-increasing pool of raw images. This partnership will bring scientists and scientific service providers closer to finding the answers to some of the key questions of our time.”

"Leica Microsystems is an ideal partner to help us further develop solutions which help our customers tackle challenging analysis and classification problems," added James Lee, Ph.D., President, and founder of SVision LLC. “The potential for integration of AI into the opto-digital platforms is immense."

In addition to acquiring the Aivia software suite, Leica Microsystems will take on SVision LLC’s associates who will continue to operate from their existing facilities in Bellevue, WA, USA, near Seattle. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.