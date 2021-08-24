The New Emspira 3 Digital Microscope Inspires Simple Inspections

Wetzlar, Germany, 23.08.2021. — Leica Microsystems has announced the launch of the Emspira 3 digital microscope for quality control and inspection. Emspira 3 combines everything needed to perform comprehensive visual inspection into a single system, including comparison and measurement, as well as QC documentation sharing directly via a network. Users can operate Emspira 3 in stand-alone mode via the on-screen display (OSD) and measure directly during visual inspection without needing a PC. The compact and versatile instrument inspires simple inspection by allowing users to streamline inspection processes, cover inspection needs flexibly, and work in a confident and reliable way.

Image credit: Leica Microsystems

“We see that our customers have to spend a lot of time switching between workstations to complete the individual steps of their inspection process with the required care,” said Markus Lusser, President of Leica Microsystems. “With the Emspira 3 digital microscope, Leica Microsystems enables users to streamline their inspection processes with an all-in-one solution. Users can set up Emspira 3 according to how they need to work, enabling them to achieve their demanding quality control goals in less time. This makes Emspira 3 the new partner for industrial inspection.”

Emspira 3 stores inspection images and results directly on the local network to bolster quick decision-making, minimizing the risk of data loss. The resulting QC documentation is accessible at any time, such as during audits.

With its wide range of accessories and illumination options, Emspira 3 can be customized to cover inspection needs flexibly. The user interface can be adapted, enabling, for example, the hiding of functions that are not needed for a particular inspection. It allows users of any skill level to work intuitively.

Designed for robustness with maximum uptime, Emspira 3 enables users to inspect confidently and reliably. An IP 21 housing protects the microscope’s internal optics and mechanics. The solution also has other advantages, such as the AgTreat antimicrobial surface which reduces the risk of germs spreading among users. A fast live image with a resolution of up to 4k is conducive to an upright ergonomic working position.