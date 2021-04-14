Element Co-Develops Platform to Accelerate Digital Transformation Across the Built Environment

Element Materials Technology (Element) has announced that it is a founding member in the development of OpenBuilt, a new open hybrid cloud platform to connect the construction industry’s fragmented supply chain.

Developed through a collaboration between IBM, Salesforce, and CoBuilder, along with industry players Cemex, European Distributors & Industry Network, AS Backe, Sol Services, and Element, OpenBuilt gives companies with limited time and budget the opportunity to expand their digital platforms without the need for complex, bespoke software development.

The global pandemic has created challenges for the construction industry and efficiencies are key to the resilience of many businesses. As companies move away from manual processes and place a renewed focus on digital transformation, the OpenBuilt platform will enable all users along the construction value chain to easily integrate proprietary technologies and exchange data to overcome the challenges of market fragmentation, driving more efficient, sustainable, and safer projects.

Earlier this year, Element launched Element Digital Engineering to streamline its growth in engineering simulation, modeling, data science, and artificial intelligence to solve complex industrial challenges for its customers. The OpenBuilt collaboration solidifies its place as a digital leader and ensures that testing and certification are at the heart of the construction industry’s digital revolution.