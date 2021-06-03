Experienced Engineer Will Drive Business Growth at Leading Motion Control Company

Systems Services Ltd, a subsidiary of ZwickRoell UK & Ireland, are pleased to announce that Jonathan Phillips has joined them in the role of Motion Control Applications Manager, with responsibility for generating new sales opportunities and supporting business growth within the servo-hydraulic market in the U.K. & Ireland.

Image credit: ZwickRoell UK Ltd.

Systems Services offer comprehensive support for hydraulic motion control systems for industrial, structural and mechanical testing, ranging from single channel testing machines to multi-axis, interactive, full scale fatigue test systems, having earned a reputation for high standards in consultancy, service & support and training.

Jonathan brings a wealth of knowledge to the role, having previously worked extensively in the dynamic testing equipment sector. There is no doubt that his experience will be of significant benefit to both existing and new customers and he is looking forward to assisting clients make informed choices when it comes to selecting the optimum solution to satisfy their materials or component testing application.

In addition to providing technical support relating to the sale of servo-hydraulic testing products, he will also be involved with assisting customers who wish to benefit from modernising older generation testing systems with the latest control electronics and software.

Jonathan, who holds a Master’s Degree in Science & Engineering of Materials said, “I have developed a multi-skilled engineering background over a number of years, supporting customers in a range of sectors and disciplines including the aerospace, automotive, steel and medical industries, in addition to the academic sector.”

Outside his busy working life, Jonathan enjoys a range of sporting activities including triathlons, squash, cycling and skiing.

He added, “I am looking forward to my new role within a well respected global organisation and to supporting customers across a wide spectrum of testing disciplines.”

About ZwickRoell Group

The ZwickRoell Group is a global, leading suppliers of materials and component testing systems. The company supplies both standard and tailor-made solutions for the most demanding requirements - in R&D, production and quality assurance - across more than 20 industry sectors. Privately-held, the company’s consistent focus on innovation and commitment to outstanding quality has supported its growth in markets worldwide. Additional information about the ZwickRoell Group may be found at: www.zwickroell.com