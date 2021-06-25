PEAK Gas Release New i-Flow Select Nitrogen Skid System

PEAK Gas Generation, parent brand of PEAK Scientific and global leader in on-site gas generation for manufacturing and processing industries, has unveiled its latest innovation for use within the food & beverage processing and packaging industry, the i-Flow Select Nitrogen Skid System.

Image credit: Peak Scientific

Capable of producing a continuous and on-demand volume of high-quality food grade nitrogen gas, i-Flow Select is a complete nitrogen generation system, including air filtration, piping, tank and i-Flow 6000 series nitrogen gas generator – with all equipment conveniently assembled onto a compact and portable metal skid plate.

The fixed footprint feature and simple plug & play design allows for greater installation ease and flexibility to move or relocate the system within a facility. Furthermore, i-Flow Select’s modular design also offers the ability to add capacity retrospectively, to accommodate any future growth in nitrogen demands.

With over two decades of experience in designing, manufacturing and supporting gas generation systems, PEAK Gas Generation is firmly established as an industry leading nitrogen solutions specialist. Using the latest air filtration and gas purification technologies, i-Flow Select is capable of delivering flow rates from 105 L/min to 635 L/min* across 5 different skid models and 15 pre-configured output specifications.

Asif Bashir, Product Manager, says, “We are excited to launch the new i-Flow Select Nitrogen Skid System, allowing us to offer a convenient and reliable complete gas solution for the food & beverage processing and packaging sectors.

Utilizing the existing i-Flow design platform, we have developed a compact and cost-effective on-site nitrogen generation system for facilities requiring sustainable and reliable gas, without the hassle of relying on bulk supply. i-Flow Select offers an on-demand nitrogen gas supply with a simple plug-and-play, user-friendly operational design.”

Image credit: Peak Scientific

i-Flow Select also comes with advanced features such as standby mode, a PurityGuard ™ gas purity safeguard system, as well as remote monitoring capabilities, for added safety, intelligence and energy efficient on-site gas generation.

(*) Output flowrate is dependent on input parameters and model configuration.