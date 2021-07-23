New Standalone Quadrupole Power Supply Brings Extrel Expertise to a Wider User Base

Extrel CMS, the experienced expert in quadrupole mass spectrometry for gas and ion analysis, has launched a new power supply, bringing high-quality performance to more vacuum research systems than ever before.

440khz QPS. Image Credit: Extrel CMS

​​​​​​​The 440khz QPS offers a wider capacitance range compared to previous models, so it easily adapts to a broader range of quadrupole mass filters, octupole and hexapole ion guides, collision cells, and other RF devices – including non-Extrel products and custom-built, highly specialized vacuum systems.

Extensive user expertise is not required. The power supply has a single input for control, and two power supply outputs to be connected to the RF device. Full instructions for integration are included in the manual, and customer support is provided by Extrel if required.

The 440khz QPS is one of the most stable power supplies available to the research market, so retuning is minimal, ensuring that the system is ready whenever it is needed, delivering accurate, repeatable results every time.

The mass range stretches from 4-16,000+ Da, making large-ion research with a quadrupole mass spectrometer not only possible, but capable of achieving exceptional resolution and sensitivity.

Thanks to Extrel’s focused expertise on power supplies, developed over more than 55 years, the QPS offers exceptional precision, allowing accurate selectivity for specific ions in a sample mixture.

The ability to buy the 440khz QPS as a standalone power solution means it is a cost-effective alternative to expensive magnetic sector or time-of-flight mass spectrometers. Users can add the QPS to their existing quadrupole system without having to buy a new, complete mass spectrometer.

It can also be combined with other powerful components from Extrel, including quadrupoles, octupoles, hexapoles, other ion guides, ionizers, benders, energy analyzers, detectors, and scan control systems.

Gregory T. Thier, Sales and Global Applications Manager at Extrel, said: “Our goal is to provide a faster path to data for researchers. By partnering with us, they get a turnkey solution for their work without spending valuable time on system development or having to worry about whether the mass spectrometer will perform. With the 440khz QPS, it’s all taken care of, letting them concentrate on the research.”

