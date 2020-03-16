Process Insights Announces Acquisition of Extrel CMS

Process Insights, a portfolio company of Union Park Capital, announced today that it has acquired Extrel CMS, LLC (“Extrel”), the leading manufacturer of research and process mass spectrometers. Extrel, which is based in Pittsburgh, PA, will join Process Insights’ existing portfolio of process instrumentation manufacturers including, COSA Xentaur, Alpha Omega Instruments, Hygrocontrol, LAR Process Analysers, Tiger Optics, and ATOM Instrument as another premium brand within Process Insights. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Extrel has over 50 years of technology innovation and a global customer base across large research and national labs, chemical, refining and pharmaceutical industries. The company was founded in 1964 as Extranuclear Laboratories created by Ted Brackmann and Wade Fite, professors from the University of Pittsburgh, to provide innovative power supplies for mass spectrometry. In 1985 Extranuclear Laboratories became Extrel Corporation to further focus on analytical mass spectrometry products and later in 2004 became Extrel CMS, LLC. Extrel’s products help organizations continuously identify and quantify various molecular components in process environments to ensure safe operations, increase process efficiency and product quality, reduce disruptions and downtime, and attain compliance with numerous and complex regulatory requirements.

“Extrel is a perfect addition to our other Process Insights’ companies. The products and technology are highly complementary to our other businesses and will help us offer a complete solution to our customers,” said Monte Hammouri, CEO of Process Insights. “Extrel’s state-of-the-art mass spectrometers, as well as its after-sales service organization will enhance Process Insights and strengthen our position as a leading provider of process analytical instrumentation. The history and reputation of the Extrel brand as a technical and market leader is second to none. We are thrilled to welcome Extrel to the Process Insights family.”

“I believe that Extrel has great opportunity to take its excellent products and people and reach new markets and customers. Process Insights brings resources and capabilities to support Extrel’s discovery of its potential. As a Process Insights company, Extrel looks forward to working with these businesses to achieve the next chapter of success” added Luke Kephart, President of Extrel.

Source: https://www.extrel.com