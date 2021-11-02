NEW Mass Spectrometer from Extrel

Extrel, the world’s leading manufacturer of research and process mass spectrometers, has expanded its high-performance product portfolio with the launch of its new VeraSpecTM APIMS for ultra-high purity (UHP) gas contamination analysis.

Image Credit: Extrel CMS

Atmospheric Pressure Ionization Mass Spectrometry (APIMS) is widely accepted as a powerful tool for pure gas analysis, given its unique ability for real-time, multi-component measurement down to parts-per-trillion levels.

Extrel, the trusted source for Mass Spectrometers since 1964, delivers optimal performance, reliability, and ease of use with its new VeraSpec APIMS, enabling real-time monitoring of the most critical impurities - trace oxygen, moisture, methane, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, ammonia and more – in a single instrument.

Developed for research, electronic gas, and semiconductor applications, it is the first Extrel APIMS system available that incorporates an integrated touch screen graphical user interface for point-of-use visual indicators in gas purity, offering increased operational efficiency.

Extremely simple to use, the VeraSpec APIMS has an intuitive web-based interface that allows the user to operate it with ease, and can check instrument status, review data trends, and run detailed analysis with the click of a button. Maintenance is also reduced with the option of scheduled automated calibrations.

Our latest VeraSpec APIMS system combines both Electron Impact and atmospheric pressure ionization sources. This unique dual-source ionization configuration offers an unparalleled analysis range. It allows for the complete analysis of all components in the pure gas sample – from PPT to % level – in one system, making it extremely cost-effective. Chuck DeCarlo, Business Development Manager, Extrel

Extrel will be demonstrating its gas analysis solutions at Semicon West, booth 933. Visitors to the booth will learn how the VeraSpec APIMS system monitors a wide range of gases and impurities with the highest combined sensitivity and flexibility from a single analyzer. Experts will also be on hand to discuss Extrel cost-effective solutions for continuous semiconductor bulk gas purity verification.

For more information, please visit https://extrel.com/products/gas-analysis-systems/veraspec-trace-apims/.