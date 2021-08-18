Posted in | News | New Product

New Remote Connected Service Offers Customers Global Expertise and Support 24/7

Global instrumentation and gas analysis leader, Process Insights Inc., has enhanced its customer support with the launch of GO Remote Connected Service (GO).

 

Image Credit: Process Insights

Related Stories

​​​​​​​GO is an intelligent, safe, fast, and efficient service that minimizes unexpected downtime, and provides reliable support around the clock, globally.  Customers will benefit from this state-of-the-art service by being able to access industry-specific technical support from a team of experts from any device. Customers can use GO whenever it is needed, ensuring a timely response. Information is shared in real-time, and accessed via smart devices and apps, reducing travel time and costs.  

The new service works on multiple smart devices, including Realwear. It is easily configurable and customizable to individual specific requirements. Operating remotely allows technicians to access real-time monitoring, analysis, and status of systems. 

GO Remote Connected Service has completely changed the way we help customers around the globe, providing a faster, more efficient and productive service as well as being able to identify problems before they become major threats to the facility.

Joe Schwab, Chief Commercial Officer, Process Insights

Traditionally, service would have been performed by technicians via an onsite visit, and only after the fault or total failure occurred.  With the GO, a robust, safe remote service solution, now service technicians can access real-time monitoring, analysis, and status, easily to track service history, and download service reports.

This preventative maintenance solution means that potential major malfunctions can be identified in advance, reducing the need for unexpected shutdowns in industrial facilities, also sparing personnel and travel expense.

Utilizing Process Insights’ GO software, customers can track service history, download reports, schedule maintenance visits, track orders, view contract details, and manage deliverables. ​​​​​​​

We have best-in-class experts on hand to help with emergency support, as well as general advice and maintenance. This all leads to seamless, proactive support where and when needed, and affords our customers immediate access to our experts.  It’s all about reducing downtime.

Scott Fleishner, General Manager, Process Insights – The Americas

For more information go to: https://www.process-insights.com/remote-connected-services/​​​​​​​

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Process Insights. (2021, August 18). New Remote Connected Service Offers Customers Global Expertise and Support 24/7. AZoM. Retrieved on August 18, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56669.

  • MLA

    Process Insights. "New Remote Connected Service Offers Customers Global Expertise and Support 24/7". AZoM. 18 August 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56669>.

  • Chicago

    Process Insights. "New Remote Connected Service Offers Customers Global Expertise and Support 24/7". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56669. (accessed August 18, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Process Insights. 2021. New Remote Connected Service Offers Customers Global Expertise and Support 24/7. AZoM, viewed 18 August 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=56669.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit
IKA MATRIX Thermoshakers

IKA MATRIX Thermoshakers

IKA Matrix Thermoshakers IKA menu navigation with concentrated mixing power to achieve optimal mixing results.

From IKA
A 4-zone Reaction Station for Chemistry: The Mya 4

A 4-zone Reaction Station for Chemistry: The Mya 4

The Mya 4 is a 4-zone reaction station with unparalleled flexibility. It allows for precision heating and cooling, accurate data-logging and independently controlled zones. It is the perfect choice for chemistry that needs to be conducted 24/7.

From Radleys

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »