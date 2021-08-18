New Remote Connected Service Offers Customers Global Expertise and Support 24/7

Global instrumentation and gas analysis leader, Process Insights Inc., has enhanced its customer support with the launch of GO Remote Connected Service (GO).

Image Credit: Process Insights

​​​​​​​GO is an intelligent, safe, fast, and efficient service that minimizes unexpected downtime, and provides reliable support around the clock, globally. Customers will benefit from this state-of-the-art service by being able to access industry-specific technical support from a team of experts from any device. Customers can use GO whenever it is needed, ensuring a timely response. Information is shared in real-time, and accessed via smart devices and apps, reducing travel time and costs.

The new service works on multiple smart devices, including Realwear. It is easily configurable and customizable to individual specific requirements. Operating remotely allows technicians to access real-time monitoring, analysis, and status of systems.

GO Remote Connected Service has completely changed the way we help customers around the globe, providing a faster, more efficient and productive service as well as being able to identify problems before they become major threats to the facility. Joe Schwab, Chief Commercial Officer, Process Insights

Traditionally, service would have been performed by technicians via an onsite visit, and only after the fault or total failure occurred. With the GO, a robust, safe remote service solution, now service technicians can access real-time monitoring, analysis, and status, easily to track service history, and download service reports.

This preventative maintenance solution means that potential major malfunctions can be identified in advance, reducing the need for unexpected shutdowns in industrial facilities, also sparing personnel and travel expense.

Utilizing Process Insights’ GO software, customers can track service history, download reports, schedule maintenance visits, track orders, view contract details, and manage deliverables. ​​​​​​​

We have best-in-class experts on hand to help with emergency support, as well as general advice and maintenance. This all leads to seamless, proactive support where and when needed, and affords our customers immediate access to our experts. It’s all about reducing downtime. Scott Fleishner, General Manager, Process Insights – The Americas

For more information go to: https://www.process-insights.com/remote-connected-services/​​​​​​​