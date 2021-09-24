IKA Establishes Branch Offices in Thailand and Turkey

In 2021 IKA is once again expanding its global presence. New sales offices were recently opened in Thailand and Turkey.

With its new local sales offices in Bangkok and Istanbul, IKA will be even closer to customers in these lent sales and customer service will thus be available to laboratories on site and in the local language. Both of these new locations offer a showroom, technical service, application support and a well-stocked device and spare parts warehouse. The advantages for IKA customers are clear: contact persons who speak the local language, faster product availability and the well-known, high-quality IKA service on site.

The newly-formed teams at the independent subsidiaries look forward to working together with customers.

IKA founded its first subsidiary in the USA in 1985. After a decade of steady growth in the world markets, the first Asian subsidiary was founded in Malaysia in 1995 to serve the booming Asian market. And the IKA group kept growing and continues to grow to this day: In 1998, the Chinese subsidiary in Guangzhou was added, which has since been expanded to include sales offices in Beijing and Shanghai. IKA Works Japan and IKA India, as well as branches in Brazil, Korea, Vietnam, Great Britain and Poland followed some time later. Today, a total of 15 branches in 13 countries ensure excellent service worldwide.

Source: https://www.ika.com/en