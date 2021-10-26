Posted in | News | Semiconductor

Brooks Instrument to Showcase New Pressure-Based Mass Flow Controller at SEMICON EUROPA 2021

Brooks Instrument, a world leader in advanced flow, pressure, vacuum and vapor delivery solutions, will feature its new GP200 Series pressure-based mass flow controller (P-MFC) at SEMICON Europa, November 16-19, in Munich, Germany. The company will be exhibiting in booth B1572.

 

Brooks Instrument

Image Credit: Brooks Instrument

The new GP200 Series is the industry’s first fully pressure-insensitive, pressure-based mass flow controller designed specifically for advanced etch and chemical vapor deposition processes in semiconductor manufacturing. 

Providing ≤ ±1% process gas accuracy and ≤ ±0.15% S.P. repeatability, the ultrafast GP200 Series meets the critical requirements for high aspect ratio etch processes for TSV, MEMS and high-throughput continuous plasma processes. 

Featuring a patented architecture that overcomes the limitations of conventional P-MFCs, the GP200 is designed to maintain accurate flow delivery of low vapor pressure and high-pressure gases into processes operating from high vacuum above atmospheric pressure. In comparison, conventional P-MFCs require high supply pressures and low outlet pressures or their performance quickly degrades. By offering a greater flexibility than conventional P-MFCs, the GP200 Series is the first universal pressure-based solution and upgrade for traditional P-MFCs and thermal MFCs.

The GP200’s extreme pressure insensitivity and zero leak-by valve (ZLV) technology enables design engineers to reduce gas panel complexity, size and cost by eliminating the need for point-of-use pressure regulators and transducers.

In addition to its GP200 Series P-MFC, Brooks will showcase other key products such as vacuum and pressure measurement sensors, gauges and instrumentation used in wafer process equipment and fab gas distribution. 

For more information about the complete range of Brooks Instrument products and solutions for semiconductor applications, visit www.brooksinstrument.com.

For more information about the GP200 Series P-MFC, including specifications and videos, visit experience.brooksinstrument.com/pressure-based-mass-flow-controller-gp200.

