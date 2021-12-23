Using Raman and X-Ray Absorption Spectroscopy for In Situ Study of Energy-Related Electrochemical Reactions

Energy is of significant importance for the survival and development of human beings. It is urgent for us to gradually change the traditional energy conversion technology to avoid the disastrous consequences of unreasonable energy consumption, such as global warming, desertification, and the ozone hole.

After continuous researches and explorations, many advanced technologies for clean energy production and conversion have been developed, including fuel cells, metal-air batteries, and clean hydrogen energy produced via water splitting, etc. Among these technologies, the electrochemical reduction and evolution of oxygen are two critical reactions, which almost determine the performance and efficiency of these clean-energy devices due to their sluggish reaction kinetics and large overpotential.

Apart from the oxygen reduction/evolution reaction (ORR/OER), the importance of the hydrogen evolution/oxidation reaction (HER/HOR) cannot be ignored either, as hydrogen can work as the powerful fuel with water as the only product. Recently, the conversion of CO 2 to value-added carbon-based materials, such as ethylene, ethanol, and acetic acid, can not only enrich the source of clean fuels but also artificially shut close the carbon cycle, making the CO 2 reduction reaction (CO 2 RR) another important electrochemical reaction.

All the above-mentioned electrocatalytic reactions occur at solid-liquid or solid-liquid-gas interfaces, and catalysts are usually used to promote the reaction by reducing the overpotential or changing the reaction pathways. Thus, the core of accelerating the interfacial electrochemical reaction is the exploration of efficient and robust electrochemical catalysts, which relies on the in-depth understanding of reaction mechanism and intermediate process, especially at the molecular, or even atomic level.

These urgent requirements of the fundamental understanding boost the quick development of in situ or even operando characterization techniques, including in situ Raman spectroscopy, infrared spectroscopy (IR), X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS), etc., that can track the dynamic catalytic processes, capture the short-lived intermediates, and reveal reactive sites.

Recently, a research team led by Prof. Jian-Feng Li from Xiamen University, China reviewed the recent applications of in situ Raman spectroscopy and X-ray absorption spectroscopy (XAS) in various energy-related reactions including ORR, OER, HER/HOR, and CO 2 RR occurring on nano- and single-atom catalysts.

Using these techniques, the oxygen-containing intermediate species were captured during the reduction of oxygen and the oxidation of hydrogen, and the structural transformation of catalysts with the change of potentials was detected during the evolution of oxygen and reduction of CO 2 . They also discussed the challenges and outlook in developing in situ spectroscopic technologies for deepening the fundamental understanding of these energy-related electrocatalytic processes. The results were published in Chinese Journal of Catalysis.

This work was supported by the National Key Research and Development Program of China (2017YFA0206901, 2018YFA0209401), the National Science Foundation of China (22025502, 21975051, 21773036), the Science and Technology Commission of Shanghai Municipality (19XD1420400), and the Innovation Program of Shanghai Municipal Education Commission (2019-01-07-00-07-E00045).

Source: http://english.dicp.cas.cn/