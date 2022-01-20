Posted in | News | Corrosion

Shape and Color Memory Polymers: Poly(Epsilon-Caprolactone)-Based Dynamic Network

In a recent study published in the journal Applied Materials Today, researchers from China developed a facile method to fabricate smart multi-responsive shape and color memory materials using poly(ε-caprolactone) (PCL)-based dynamic polymer network, which was programmed in specific shapes at the macroscale and microscale level.

Related Stories

Study: Multiscale shape-memory effects in a dynamic polymer network for synchronous changes in color and shape. Study: Egorov Artem/Shutterstock.com

The researchers used low-cost compact disks (CDs) as a photonic grating nanostructure and imprinted it on the PCL-based network via nanoimprinting and plastic reconfiguration to achieve both temporary and permanent shaping.

As both macroscale and microscale shapes were controlled by a single molecular stimulus, on the application of heat, they recovered simultaneously. The recovery of microscale shapes also led to the recovery of the color of the polymer network. This shape and color memory polymer network can be used for information encryption and transfer platforms.

Shape and Color Memory Materials

Shape memory materials (SMMs) are a class of smart materials, which return to their initial shapes when exposed to external stimuli such as heat, light, electric charge, magnetic field, and many more. Thus, it would be appropriate to say that they can memorize their initial shapes. They are commonly used in bionic soft actuators and robots capable of responsive behaviors. Generally, it is easy to achieve a single responsive behavior in a smart material, but the development of multi-responsive materials without inter-response interference is challenging.

The color-changing and memory materials have advanced artificial photonic structures that draw their inspirations from nature, such as chameleon and octopus’ skin, butterfly wings, beetle exoskeletons, and bird feathers with ordered periodic structures in the wavelength range of visible light.

Commonly used methods to fabricate photonic structures include nanoimprinting lithography, colloidal particle self-assembly, chemical deposition, electrochemical etching, and cholesteric liquid crystal self-assembly. Shape memory polymer (SMP) networks having photonic nanostructures demonstrate both shape memory and color memory by reversing the periodicity of photonic nanostructures when exposed to solvent, thermal stimulation, or force.

About the Study

In this study, researchers imprinted the photonic grating nanostructure of a blank CD onto the PCL-based polymer network via nanoimprinting and plastic reconfiguration. First, they synthesized PCL-diol by the typical bulk ring-opening polymerization of ε-CL using 1,4-butanediol (BDO) as an initiator and stannous octoate (Sn(Oct)2) as the catalyst.

More from AZoM: The Role of Pellet Extruders in 3D Printing

After that, PCL-diacrylate (PCLDA) was synthesized by solution casting of the mixture of PCL-diol, anhydrous 1,2- dichloroethane, 2-isocyanatoethyl acrylate, and dibutyltin dilaurate (DBTDL). The final NW-PCLDA- trimethylolpropane tris(3-mercapto propionate) (TMPMP)- diazabicyclo [4.3.0] non-5-ene (DBN) (NPT x-D) polymer network was synthesized by mold drying mentioned chemicals.

Subsequently, blank CDs were used as diffraction pattern templates to obtain a photonic structure master. Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) prepolymer and a crosslinker were mixed and poured onto the prepared master followed by curing at 80 °C for 2 hours and peeled off to obtain patterned PDMS mold. Finally, the photonic structures were programmed on to NPTx-D polymer network using a prepared patterned PDMS template in a hot compression mold.

Observations

Differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) results showed the PCLDA linear polymer indicated expected crystalline and melting behavior between the crystallization temperature and melting temperature at 29.6 and 52.0 °C, respectively. Moreover, the crystallization temperature and crystallization enthalpy of the NPTx-D networks decreased with an increase in the content of the TMPMP crosslinker as it severely interrupted the regularity of the PCL segment and inhibited the crystallization.

The neutralized organic base, DNB, induced thermal plasticity in the crosslinking network. The isostrain stress-relaxation test revealed that all NPTx-D samples showed faster stress-relaxation speeds at higher thermal plastic temperatures, and the stress relaxation performance was highly dependent on the degree of crosslinking and amount of TMPMP crosslinker.

The dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA) showed the storage modulus decreased sharply when the temperature crossed the melting temperature of the PCL segment. However, the storage modulus decreased slightly when the temperature was increased further due to the exchange of dynamic bonds.

The materials were easy to be imprinted at the temperatures of temporary and permanent grating at 70 and 130 °C, respectively. The crystallinity of the PCL segment acted as a single switching point for both macroscale level and microscale level shape and color memory behavior of the NPTx-D polymer network. Also, the plasticity was effectively suppressed under the conditions used for the elastic shape-memory experiments.

Conclusions

To summarize, the researchers developed a synchronous shape and color memory polymer network using PCL polymer and imprinted the shape-color memory pattern onto the NPTx-D polymer network using simple low-cost CDs containing photonic grating nanostructures. They found that the crystallinity of the PCL segment acted as a single switching point for both the shape and color memory behavior of the polymer network. This new polymer shape-color memory polymer can be used for information encryption and transfer platforms.

Reference

Xu, Z., Li, L., Du, L., Wang, L., Shi, L, Yang, K., Wang, Y., Multiscale shape-memory effects in a dynamic polymer network for synchronous changes in color and shape, Applied Materials Today, 2021, 101276, ISSN 2352-9407, https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2352940721003395?via%3Dihub

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are those of the author expressed in their private capacity and do not necessarily represent the views of AZoM.com Limited T/A AZoNetwork the owner and operator of this website. This disclaimer forms part of the Terms and conditions of use of this website.

Bismay Prakash Rout

Written by

Bismay Prakash Rout

Bismay is a technical writer based in Bhubaneshwar, India. His academic background is in Engineering and he has extensive experience in content writing, journal reviewing, mechanical designing. Bismay holds a Masters in Materials Engineering and BE in Mechanical Engineering and is passionate about science & technology and engineering. Outside of work, he enjoys online gaming and cooking.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Prakash Rout, Bismay. (2022, January 20). Shape and Color Memory Polymers: Poly(Epsilon-Caprolactone)-Based Dynamic Network. AZoM. Retrieved on January 20, 2022 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57959.

  • MLA

    Prakash Rout, Bismay. "Shape and Color Memory Polymers: Poly(Epsilon-Caprolactone)-Based Dynamic Network". AZoM. 20 January 2022. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57959>.

  • Chicago

    Prakash Rout, Bismay. "Shape and Color Memory Polymers: Poly(Epsilon-Caprolactone)-Based Dynamic Network". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57959. (accessed January 20, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Prakash Rout, Bismay. 2022. Shape and Color Memory Polymers: Poly(Epsilon-Caprolactone)-Based Dynamic Network. AZoM, viewed 20 January 2022, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=57959.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium

AZoM speaks to Professor Yi Cui and Dr. Fang Liu about their groundbreaking research into lithium batteries. The researchers have found a way to revitalize 'dead' lithium in batteries and hope that their work will make way for extended battery life and less battery wastage.

Powering Next-Generation Electronics with Recovered Lithium
Monitor Greasing and Lubrication with LUBExpert

Monitor Greasing and Lubrication with LUBExpert

Improper grease application accounts for a large amount of bearing failures. With 40% of bearings not lasting enough to deliver their engineered value, under and over lubrication are key areas to monitor. LUBExpert allows you to use the appropriate lubricant and the right time and the right place.

From SDT Ultrasound Solutions

Sponsored Content

Graphene

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Graphene: The Future of Solar Cells?

Solar energy has been at the forefront of nations' efforts to develop new technologies, and scientists are continuously looking for new methods to develop efficient energy-generating systems.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »